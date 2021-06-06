TJ Ryan talks podcasting, Garryspillane specials, and his all-time Limerick team to go to war with

“Because of lockdown and lack of games, we had some gaps to fill. So, we started shooting the breeze and talking about different things and it led from there. The concept behind it is three lads having a beer after the game, shooting the breeze, dissecting the game and other walks of life come into it as well. We’re hopeful we’re connecting with people. The response we get is good.”

TJ Ryan is talking to brilliant GAA magazine The Drawn Game about the success of Dalo’s Hurling Show, the Irish Examiner GAA podcast on which TJ stars alongside Mark Landers and a rotating cast of hurling experts.

Purists might bemoan some of the edge going out of hurling, but that’s definitely not the case between these lads.

“We’re comfortable taking and giving plenty to each other. You’re not safe with your feelings, but we’re all okay with that. We get on well in fairness which is a big help.

"Even outside of the podcast there would be plenty of messages and WhatsApp and calls and all that. Of all the things I’ve done outside of hurling, it’s been definitely the most enjoyable one of them.”

Issue 2 has brilliant interviews with John Mullane, Michael Murphy, RTE’s Jacqui Hurley, Jamie Wall, Will O'Donoghue, Sinead Goldrick, The Wild Swans, Jamesie O'Connor, David Brady, @colin_oriordan, Conor McCann, TJ Ryan, Emma Duffy and plenty more ✍️ pic.twitter.com/N8RCpDKgGp — Damien Quinn 🎨 (@damiendraws) June 2, 2021

TJ’s bon mots — ‘the Garryspillane classics’ — are a vital part of the operation. "This game is like a deaf dog... hard to call."

That class of thing.

He continues: “To be honest, I grew up in the 80s and started hurling with Garryspillane in the 90s. When you’re in the club dressing room, you know this yourself whether it’s at home or away from home, and I was lucky to be in some brilliant dressing rooms with great characters. The stories…

“I’m sure they’re in every dressing room up and down the country and all over the world. Different things happen at times and it’s just trying to recall them... I didn’t set out with those stories to tell, it just happened to be drawn from me as the year went on.

“They’re all true stories, believe it or not. I know some of them might sound a bit far-fetched. I suppose the most famous one at the moment is the Donie Ryan one, ‘too auld, too slow, two four’. And I can still remember it happening.

"I got plenty of messages from people saying they can do the too old and too slow part but can’t manufacture two four. They’re going to work on it. It’s good craic.”

TJ is better placed than most to pick a top top Limerick XV, having managed the county as well as hurled with distinction in the backs and forwards.

Just like the lads on Sky's Fantasy Football Club, he gets to include himself — and brother Donie — but he’s not claiming it’s the best 15 to win an All-Ireland.

“It’s a Limerick 15 I’d like to go to war with, go drinking with, have the craic with, go training with, and see what happens.”

1. Nickie Quaid, 2 Damien Reale, 3 Dan Morrissey, 4 Mark Foley, 5 Dave Clarke, 6 Declan Hannon, 7 Kyle Hayes, 8 Cian Lynch, 9 Ciarán Carey, 10 Frankie Carroll, 11 Donal O'Grady, 12 Gearóid Hegarty, 13 TJ Ryan, 14 Shane Dowling, 15 Donie Ryan

Read the rest of his reasoning in the magazine.

TJ Ryan picks his all-time Limerick XV for The Drawn Game magazine in aid of Pieta House and Samaritans Ireland. Artwork by Tommy Wood @homelessghostprints

The Drawn Game is a beautiful GAA magazine put together by Damien Quinn (@damiendraws) As well as TJ, the second issue features interviews with John Mullane, Michael Murphy, Jacqui Hurley, Jamie Wall, Will O'Donoghue, Sinead Goldrick, Jamesie O'Connor, David Brady, Colin O’Riordan and many more, as well as fantastic artwork and design from 25 top artists.

Proceeds go to Pieta House and Samaritans Ireland and you can order your copy now at thedrawngame.com