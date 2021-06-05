Kieran Kingston: 'We were not working the ball out the way we agreed we’d work it out'

Cork manager Kieran Kingston accepted his young side couldn’t cope early on as Limerick led 0-17 to 1-4 at one stage of the counties’ Allianz Hurling League meeting at LIT Gaelic Grounds.

“We knew coming in it was going to be a difficult game,” Kingston told RTÉ.

“The first 20/25 minutes we were totally outplayed and in many ways we were lucky to be only down 10 points at half-time.”

A better second half saw Cork cut the full-time gap to eight points, going down 0-33 to 2-19.

“We regrouped, made a few changes, and I was proud of the way the lads reacted in the second half, to be fair. Playing into the breeze.

“Basically, what we said to them at half-time, let's try and win the second half, and we succeeded in doing that.

“I think that was pleasing. We showed good attitude. Got it down to seven points but never really looked like kicking on from there.”

Kingston noted Cork had deviated at times from the passing style they had vowed to stick with.

“We changed around our formation a little bit. We were crowding areas we shouldn't have been crowding, not working the ball out the way we agreed we’d work it out.

“But we had a lot of young guys playing today and they’ll learn a lot from playing the All-Ireland champions at home.”

Limerick boss John Kiely felt his side were at their sharpest so far in a campaign that hadn’t brought a league win before tonight.

“I thought we showed great energy, as much off the ball as on the ball. I thought generally speaking we were sharper and you could see the couple of weeks work in us, the greater cohesion among the players on the field.

“We’ve seen incremental improvement week to week. We’re getting there.

“We’ve got tremendous faith in this group of players. We know what they are capable of, we’ve just got to be patient.”

There was one concern for Limerick in the apparent injury to Sean Finn, who went off with what looked like a hamstring complaint.

Kiely added: “It’s about looking after the bodies as much as anything over the next few weeks, because we’re still picking up those frew knocks as we’re going along and we’ll need everyone when the time comes.”