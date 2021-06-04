Hurling team news: Seamus Callanan returns for Tipp as Galway and Waterford also ring the changes

Tipperary’s 2019 hurler of the year and captain Séamus Callanan is set to make his first appearance for the county having been named in the team to face Westmeath on Sunday.
Brian Hogan, Brendan Maher, Brian McGrath, Michael Breen and Willie Connors are the other five switches from the side that began the win over Galway.
Meanwhile, the Galway team that hosts Waterford in Salthill on Sunday shows five changes to the side that began the defeat to Tipperary — TJ Brennan, Aidan Harte, Joseph Cooney, Jason Flynn and Kevin Cooney make way for Shane Cooney, Gearóid McInerney, Fintan Burke, Cathal Mannion and Seán Loftus.
Liam Cahill has announced three alterations from the team that started the win over Limerick last month, with Billy Nolan coming into goals, Shane McNulty replacing Iarlaith Daly and Neil Montgomery replacing Jack Fagan.
GALWAY (AHL v Waterford): E. Murphy; S. Cooney, D. Burke, D. Morrissey; P. Mannion (c), G. McInerney, F. Burke; J. Coen, J. Canning; A. Tuohey, C. Mannion, S. Loftus; C. Whelan, C. Cooney, B. Concannon.
WATERFORD (AHL v Galway): S. O’Brien; C. Gleeson, C. Prunty (c), S. McNulty; C. Lyons, A. Gleeson, S. Keating; J. Barron, J. Dillon; N. Montgomery, Shane Bennett, K. Bennett; D. Hutchinson, Stephen Bennett, J. Prendergast.
KILKENNY (AHL v Laois): E. Murphy; T. Walsh, J. Holden, P. Deegan; D. Corcoran, H. Lawlor, M. Carey; R. Reid, C. Fogarty; A. Mullen, M. Keoghan, B. Ryan; J. Bergin, L. Blanchfield, E. Cody.
TIPPERARY (AHL v Westmeath): B. Hogan; C. Barrett, P. Maher, B. Heffernan; R. Byrne, B. Maher, B. McGrath; M. Breen, P. Cadell; D. McCormack, N. McGrath, W. Connors; J. McGrath, S. Callanan (c), J Forde.
KERRY (AHL v Wicklow): D. Delaney; J. O’Connor, C. Savage, C. O’Keeffe; E. Ross, J. Diggins, F. McCarthy; P. O’Connor, T. O’Connor; F. O’Sullivan, D. Collins (c), B. O’Mahony; S. Conway, S. Nolan; C. Hussey.