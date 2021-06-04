Paul Kerrigan's long wait for life after county to begin as club season gets underway

For Paul Kerrigan, readjusting to life after inter-county football has been more drawn out than difficult.

Having stepped away from the inter-county scene last November, after 13 years of service in the red shirt, Kerrigan did not expect to have to wait a full six months for his first game back as a club player.

Indeed, at the time of his retirement announcement, Kerrigan’s Nemo Rangers were provisionally pencilled in to play Castlehaven in the postponed Cork SFC final on the weekend of March 6/7.

Lockdown number three meant that decider still hasn’t been played, and won’t be played for at least another two months.

The third nationwide lockdown also meant a much later start to the 2021 club season than was anticipated.

Club games resume this Monday, with Nemo Rangers in action against city rivals the Barrs in Division 1 of the Cork Credit Unions Football League (Togher, 4pm).

The 34-year-old is equal parts excited and anxious to begin this latest chapter in his football career, albeit a shorter chapter than those that came before it.

“Waiting until June 7 to play your first game of the year is fairly strange,” says the 2010 All-Ireland winner.

“We were obviously preparing for a county final when the third lockdown came in at the end of December. I certainly didn’t think it would be this long before we would be back on the pitch. It was tough going, to be honest with you.

I haven’t played a game of football since the Kerry Munster semi-final win in early November.

The most we have done in training over the past three weeks in terms of games is blocks of 10 minutes, so it will be tough going into a full-on game, especially against the Barrs.

“You’d be fairly anxious as to how the body will hold up and how the skills will hold up.”

With one of the other outstanding Cork football finals fixed for June 19 — the SAFC clash of Éire Óg and Mallow — Kerrigan is most thankful that he and Nemo have a full summer to get back up to speed ahead of their date with Castlehaven.

Paul Kerrigan, Cork, in action against Padraig O'Connor, Kerry during a 2016 National League tie. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach

“The lads would always have given out previously about training for the whole summer with no real meaningful games. I am happy enough with that this year, just to train away and get ample time to prepare for the final rather than playing it this month. Now, a younger player might have preferred to play it this month, but I prefer to have the time to work on things and just get back and integrate with the lads.”

While he made sure to keep himself ticking over during the opening four months of this year, joining the masses of road-running converts, there were no withdrawal symptoms for having said goodbye to the daily demands that come with being an inter-county footballer.

The games he misses, none more so than last Sunday’s crunch league tie in Ennis. But as for the “30 sessions to match ratio”, there are certainly no tears being shed.

“Motivation wasn’t an issue the last couple of months because the workload was a bit more relaxed, but you’d still drive it on. It is definitely less demanding. And you are putting less pressure on yourself. When you are with Cork, you are on it every day. You have to be logging stuff every single day, your wellness, your sessions, your times, and then you are doing Zooms in the evening. I don’t miss that part of it.

“With Nemo, they gave us real free reign. Our S&C put up a running programme. It was up to us if we wanted to do it.”

Of retirement, the three-time Munster SFC medalist continued: “I knew it was the right decision, but you’d love to be out there playing. The Clare game was on television at the weekend, the sun was shining. I do miss it when you see the games, but I don’t miss that intense training.

“I am very lucky in that I am coming out of inter-county injury-free. I can still train away hard and that’s the way I want to have it, rather than minding myself. A new chapter, but maybe a shorter one. I am 35 at the end of this year.

I’d love to keep playing senior for as long as I could because we have a good group there. I don’t plan on packing it in at senior level any time soon.

“My last two years with Cork, I was probably on the bench a bit more. In these next couple of years, if that is the case with Nemo where you are coming on in the last couple of minutes when it is really important, I’d be happy to do that.

"But I’d still have good ambition to win a couple more with Nemo and definitely to be still playing.”