Rare opportunity to face former teammates for Offaly's Mairéad Teehan

There is a sense of respair around the Offaly Gaelic games community over the last month and camogie is a part of that.

The Faithfuls go into Sunday's Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Division 1 quarter-final against neighbours Tipperary (2.30pm, John Lockes GAA, Callan) with optimism after an eye-catching opening-round victory over Dublin.

Kilkenny knocked them back on their hocks in no uncertain fashion last weekend but the journey of improvement is rarely without a setback.

It will be strange in a number of ways for Mairéad Teehan. For a start, she isn’t sure if she will be able to contribute due to the damaged medial and lateral ligaments suffered during the first week of training and aggravated upon her return against the All-Ireland champions.

Then there is the fact that she spent a number of years shining in the blue and gold, from U14 to senior, winning All-Irelands at U16 and minor in 2011.

Teehan’s situation is an unusual one. Every molecule of her make-up is Offaly but Moneygall is her club and so it was Tipp selectors that were in a position to note her talent.

Therefore, tomorrow, not just will former teammates from the All-Ireland successes including Julie Ann Bourke, Róisín Howard and Mairéad Eviston be in the opposite corner, along with more recent compadres such as Cáit Devane, Karen Kennedy, Nicole Walsh and Tipp manager Bill Mullaney, but if she is passed fit to play some part, the 24-year-old could well have lifelong clubmate and current All-Star Mary Ryan attempting to neutralise her threat.

“It’s weird,” she concurs. “We played them in a couple of practice matches since I started playing with Offaly. But we haven’t come up against them in a competitive game. It’s weird in one sense but I play against of all those girls anyway in club championship. So I am used to playing against them. Obviously not really used to playing against Moll (Ryan)!” The separation from Tipp occurred through burnout, of the mind more than anything, so she opted to take a year out. Current Dublin manager, Adrian O’Sullivan was coaching Offaly at the time and knew Teehan from his time with Mary I, where she did her teacher training. He got in touch but she held firm.

Mike Wall returned to her door the following season. So too did Tipp but for all that she appreciated her time with the Premier County, there was only one possible decision.

“I am from Offaly. I live in Offaly and have always been from Offaly. I live just outside Dunkerrin, Moneygall would be our parish team. Moneygall play in Tipp. When I was U14 I was sent to Tipp trials. That is where everyone was sent. There wasn’t an option to go to Offaly… I went to Tipp trials at that age and was lucky enough to get on the teams up along.

“Four years ago, I was playing senior with Tipp and I took a break for a year, just sick of camogie. I had been playing for a long time up along. I wanted a break from the pressure of inter-county camogie. I was approached by the Offaly management if I would be interested in playing with Offaly.

"I wasn’t expecting it. It is something that when I was asked, I couldn’t really turn it down. When you are small, that is all you want to do, play for your county. Offaly is my county, I didn’t think I would ever get that opportunity with how it lies, that your club plays in a certain county and that is where you are sent for trials. When I got the opportunity, I couldn’t turn it down.” Teehan is in her third season now and such was her immediate impact in the dressing room that she was appointed joint captain with her Coolderry cousin, Grace last year.

“I do believe we have a good enough squad with Offaly that we can get there. And you never know, next week we could be a league semi-final which would be brilliant. But I do think we are going in the right direction anyway. Hopefully, we will stay going in the right direction.”