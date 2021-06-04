Fr O’Neills duo handed starts in much-changed Cork side to face Limerick

Kieran Kingston has announced 10 changes for Cork’s trip to LIT Gaelic Grounds tomorrow evening from their last league outing against Westmeath.

Seán O’Leary-Hayes, Robert Downey, Daire Connery, Conor Cahalane and Alan Cadogan are the only survivors as Kingston looks set to increase the number of players he has given starts in this Allianz Hurling League Division 1, Group A campaign to 25.