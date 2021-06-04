Fr O’Neills duo handed starts in much-changed Cork side to face Limerick

Kieran Kingston has announced 10 changes for Cork’s trip to LIT Gaelic Grounds tomorrow evening from their last league outing against Westmeath.
Seán O’Leary-Hayes, Robert Downey, Daire Connery, Conor Cahalane and Alan Cadogan are the only survivors as Kingston looks set to increase the number of players he has given starts in this Allianz Hurling League Division 1, Group A campaign to 25.
Cork have used in excess of 30 players during this campaign thus far and having not featured in any of the three previous rounds Fr O’Neills pair Ger Millerick and Declan Dalton have been handed the first starts of the season against Limerick.
Shane Kingston and Robbie O’Flynn have recovered from their hamstring issues to be included in the team - the latter was forced to retire from the draw against Tipperary.
Former captain Seamus Harnedy remains sidelined with a similar issue while there are no places in the panel for the likes of Darragh Fitzgibbon, Bill Cooper, Seán O’Donoghue, Tim O’Mahony, Brian Turnbull and Eoin Cadogan.
P. Collins (Ballinhassig); S. O’Leary-Hayes (Midleton), D. Cahalane (St Finbarrs), N. O’Leary (Castlelyons); G. Millerick (Fr O’Neills), M. Coleman (c, Blarney), R. Downey (Glen Rovers); B. Hennessy (St Finbarrs), D. Connery (Na Piarsaigh); C. Cahalane (St Finbarrs), S. Kingston (Douglas), R. O’Flynn (Erins Own); A. Cadogan (Douglas), D. Dalton (Fr O’Neills), J. O’Connor (Sarsfields).
G. Collins (Ballinhassig), C. O’Brien (Newtownshandrum), N. Cashman (Blackrock), D. O’Leary (Watergrasshill), J. O’Flynn (Erins Own), L. Meade (Newcestown), S. Twomey (Courcey Rovers), S. Barrett (Blarney), T. Deasy (Blackrock), A. Connolly (Blackrock), P. Horgan (Glen Rovers).