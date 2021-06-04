Kieran Donaghy has no regrets about 'brave decision' to take Armagh role

Still playing for his club Austin Stacks, spending a lot of time working around the country with his job as sales manager with PST Sport Management, a father of two young girls, his commitments as a part-time basketball evangelist and Sky Sports GAA analyst, just how much did Kieran Donaghy really need to take on a posting as selector with Armagh?

In that way of his, he begins to answer the question with an anecdote.

“I played poker in the Greyhound Bar as an 18-year-old and there was a fella there, one of the best fellas, and he had a saying; ‘Fortune favours the brave’ so I don’t know how brave or fortunate it is but, look, absolutely, it was a brave decision,” says Donaghy.

“Obviously I’m not driving up and down from Kerry all the time.

“Thankfully my job and the amount of pitches we’re doing in Dublin and the amount of clients we have in Dublin through gardens and retailers that are selling our grass, etcetera, I’m in Dublin quite a lot so it’s normally the much handier hour and 15 minute trip up and down.

“I’m lucky to have a family member living in Kill, just outside Kildare, so that side of it really isn’t an issue. Obviously, Sky is at the weekends and all of our games are doubleheaders so that’s not going to be overly an issue either.”

He admits that for the last number of seasons he has been trying to sever the link with his club on the playing side, but the persuasive qualities of team manager Wayne Quillinan have been too difficult to resist.

“I was two or three years thinking about stepping away from Kerry and I didn’t step away until I felt that the body couldn’t help Kerry anymore and possibly even more worrying, that I would be a liability to Kerry if I wouldn’t be able to chase full-backs down the pitch,” he admitted.

“I still think that I have a small bit to offer the club and I feel that as long as my body is healthy enough to carry me that I owe the club for what the club has given me as a youngster and how much I was away from Kerry and possibly how much I couldn’t give them full-time when I was in with Kerry and this is my little way of giving back.

“They’re doing a great job with the youth and the whole structure of the club at the moment so it’s nice to have the senior team competing.

“After everything is over in championship terms, the county championship with the club this year is the 24th of October so I have time on my hands to get myself, I’m ticking over at the minute but to get myself in proper championship shape for the club, I’ll have a bit of time so don’t be worrying about me, I’ll be ok!”

While he is on the sidelines though, he doesn’t see a conflict in trying to analyse the games, and having to hold back some private thoughts bubbling around the Armagh set-up.

“I suppose the thing that I am watching, myself and Jim (McGuinness) , Jim has been involved in the coaching game a lot longer than me and maybe in the future. But what we see, we talk about. We are very tuned in to watching the game that we are at, and it’s obviously great to be able to stand there and see what is going on.

"But there will be no sense of not bringing something to the viewer if there’s something we have seen on the pitch.”