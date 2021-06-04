Ailish Considine: Irish stars facing 'difficult decisions' when AFLW season begins

The decision to bring forward the start date for the 2021/22 AFLW season could lead to a reduction in Irish involvement, according to Clare native and Adelaide Crows’ footballer Ailish Considine.

Whereas the 2020 AFLW season threw-in on January 28, next season’s competition will get underway a full two months earlier, at the beginning of December. The start date for pre-season has also been brought forward, from late October to September 1.

But given the All-Ireland ladies football finals are fixed for Sunday, September 5, Considine said players will have to choose between finishing out the inter-county season and subsequent club championship or boarding a flight to Australia to be present for pre-season with their adopted AFLW clubs.

Fourteen Irish players were contracted to AFLW clubs last season, but Considine reckons this number could decrease as a result of the season being brought forward and the difficult choice players will face if their county reaches the business end of the All-Ireland championship.

“The way the AFLW season had been running, it was the perfect time for everyone to get the majority of games in either sport, bar the National League. This time around, players will have to make a decision on whether they want to stay and see out the Gaelic football season or if they want to play AFLW,” said Considine, who will return to Australia later this summer for her fourth season with the Crows.

“With Covid, we don’t have the flexibility to hang on for maybe an All-Ireland final. We’ll probably be given a general date by the AFLW to get back. There’ll probably be a couple of us booked on a flight and it is either that or don’t go at all because we can’t get visas into Australia and flights aren’t freely available.

So it does make things a lot more difficult and a choice will have to be made by players as to whether they want to stay or go.

“And that is a very tough decision to make because you are potentially missing an All-Ireland final or you are potentially missing a pre-season you need to be present for, because you do need to make up for lost time as the girls’ skill levels over there are through the roof.

“My first two seasons, I could pick and choose any date to fly over, whether that was two months before pre-season or a week after.

“With Covid, I think we will be given a date and you are either on the plane or you are not.”

When asked will this lead to a reduction in the number of ladies footballers committing to AFLW clubs, the 2019 Grand final winner replied: “Potentially it could, yes.”

The 28-year-old, who is undecided on whether she will fall in with the Clare set-up while at home, remarked that there is a small bit of annoyance at “having to go halfway across the world” to be a professional athlete.

“I grew up playing camogie and ladies football, and they are both amatuer sports, so I think for me it was never going to be a professional dream, even though as a child that is the dream, to play sport all day every day and be paid for it. I always knew when I got into my later career that that wasn’t going to pay the bills.

“It is a little bit daunting having to go across the world to play professionally. But, overall, the life experience that comes with it, I am extremely privileged to be in this position.

“It is something I would have regretted if I didn’t try and go for it. It is disappointing there aren’t more professional opportunities for females at this moment in time in Ireland, but we are starting to move in that direction. Things are starting to happen and change.”