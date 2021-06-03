Six senior provincial finals on RTÉ this summer

The action begins on the weekend of the June 27th with the Munster SHC clash of Clare and Waterford.
RTÉ will broadcast 20 games from the All-Ireland football and hurling championships - including all six provincial finals.

The broadcaster this afternoon unveiled their summer plans with 14 of those matches exclusive to the station.

RTÉ chiefs have also confirmed that they will have live coverage of the Joe McDonagh Cup final along with the All-Ireland semi-finals and finals in both codes.

It is set to be a hectic three month spell for RTE as the station will also be broadcasting the Uefa Euro Championships from  Friday week along both the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

Here at home the have a hectic schedule of domestic sport with the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby from the Curragh on June 26th and the Galway Races from July 26th along with the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open which tees off on July 1st.

GAA Championship live on RTÉ

June 27th: Clare v Waterford (Munster SHC).

July 4th: Roscommon v Galway (Connacht SFC); Tipperary v Clare/Waterford (Munster SHC).

July 11th: Mayo/Sligo v Leitrim (Connacht SFC) Derry v Donegal/Down (Ulster SFC).

July 17th: Joe McDonagh Cup Final; Leinster SHC Final.

July 18th: Ulster SFC semi-final ; Munster SHC Final.

Jul 25th: Connacht SFC Final; Munster SFC  Final.

July 31st: All Ireland Hurling quarter-final.

Aug 1st: Leinster SFC final; Ulster SFC final.

Aug 7th: All-Ireland SHC semi-final.

Aug 8th: All-Ireland SHC semi-final.

Aug 14th: All-Ireland SFC semi-final.

Aug 15th: All-Ireland SFC semi-final.

Aug 22nd: All Ireland SHC Final.

Aug 29th: All Ireland SFC Final.

