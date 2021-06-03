Tomás Ó Sé: ‘It’s still hard to trust this Kerry team’

Tomás Ó Sé admits it’s hard to trust Peter Keane’s Kerry team and says he was ‘livid’ and ‘roaring’ at the telly at stages during last month’s Allianz League draw with Dublin.

Kerry fell seven points down early in the second half of that Division 1 encounter in Thurles, leaving Ó Sé “disgusted”, though they fought back to secure a draw with a stoppage-time goal from David Clifford.

Five-time All-Ireland winner Ó Sé said he was torn afterwards, heartened by the recovery and the sheer refusal to be beaten but perplexed again by their Jekyll and Hyde nature.

“I’ll tell you, I was livid,” said Ó Sé of his feelings when Dublin moved seven points ahead.

“But it was heartening to see what they did in the second half. Then the frustration comes into it and you say, ‘Jesus Christ, why can’t they actually do that for the full 70?’

“I know it would be very hard to do it for a full 70, and you have to mix it up, but where was that intent in the first half?

“You have to look at the balance of the whole game and ask...it is hard to trust them at times is what I am saying,” he said.

“It is hard to trust Kerry, you go up against Clare (in the Championship) and people will probably look at this as a yerra comment but the reason Kerry did not really lose, in our time anyway, was that you could ignore the talk outside and take the game so seriously that you would be playing with a bit of fear that you would lose and ‘what would happen with the backlash’ that would be there.

“I don’t think there is the same fear about this Kerry team. You could still ask questions about them, you still can’t trust them that they would blow certain teams that they should be blowing out of the water, or beating them convincingly.

“Like, Clare will fancy having a good rattle at Kerry and I am not saying Clare shouldn’t, they should, but when you see what happened to Kerry against Cork last year and see what happened against Dublin in the league...even when Kerry had the foot in the door against Dublin in the drawn All-Ireland final in 2019 and how they couldn’t finish it off, with the Kerry management and players there would be question marks still.

“That is the downside, those questions won’t be answered until one thing happens and that is the downside of the scrutiny that is on them.”

Ó Sé said he was left scratching his head for answers about Kerry’s first-half display at Semple Stadium.

“Would that not have been part of the plan from the very word go, that you push up into their faces?

“We all know that Dublin want to have a man back and we all know that the best way of actually going at them would be to man up and go man to man, like Mayo have done.

“And I’d argue that Kerry have a better six up front than Mayo ever had in the last seven or eight years.”

Along with the Dublin draw, Kerry beat Galway and Roscommon to reach Saturday week’s league semi-final against Tyrone.

“I don’t think winning the league is the be-all and end-all, I think if Kerry had beaten Dublin and if they’d lost the other two games, I think Kerry people and management would take more out of that than actually winning the league,” said Ó Sé.

The former wing-back cut Kerry’s defence some slack.

“Look, they are all struggling defensively if you ask me. Armagh are struggling, they got a hosing off Donegal last year and have set up really, really defensively and are still being opened up. Donegal, the same, football is changing a lot because teams are attacking a lot more and are trying to break away from this old lateral stuff.

“So even if you have numbers back, teams are going to run at you if they see any half chance. The Dubs have it down to a T and there is a lot to look at and scrutinise. But you can say whatever, they won’t really be tested like that again until they get a chance to meet Dublin,” he added.

On Saturday week’s semi-final with Tyrone, Ó Sé discussed the decision to play the game in Killarney.

“When you see it happening with other games, that they’re going halfway to play, and when you see that the whole league was based on where you were in the country geographically and then to flip that for the last round, I don’t know, I think it’s a bit Irish to be honest with you.”

Asked about the attacking mark, Ó Sé shook his head.

“It actually makes me angry, to get a free for catching a bloody ball, I don’t like talking about it, to be honest with you,” he said.