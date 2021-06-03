Niall Sludden: Kerry will pose different test of Tyrone evolution

New-look Tyrone are facing into a crucial test of their standing as a top-tier force as they prepare to take on in-form Kerry in the NFL semi-final, according to Niall Sludden.

They travel to the Kingdom to take on the Division One South table-toppers on Saturday week, a first foray outside Ulster for new managers Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher.

The Fitzgerald Stadium clash represents a change in style that the Red Hands will have to be able to adapt to.

“It’s a totally different style, and the skills that they were displaying last week, you can’t switch off, or that ball is going to be in the back of the net,” said Sludden.

“But that’s what you want. You want to be testing yourself against the best, and I think that will bring the best out of this squad and this group. We watched them on TV and saw the quality that they have, so that’s where we want to be and it’s good to be in that spot.

“So bring it on, and we’ll work on the things that we have to improve on.”

Victory could set up a meeting with Dublin in the decider, but if Donegal manage to beat the All-Ireland champions in the other semi-final, there will be no National Football League final this year.

“That’s where you want to be, testing yourself a couple of weeks out from the Championship, and the aim is to be the best, so we want to be testing ourselves against the likes of Kerry and Dublin.”

Sludden feels the group games against neighbours Donegal, Armagh, and Monaghan have been of immeasurable value to Tyrone.

“We know the players very well. They know us very well too, but then again, it’s great preparation for the Ulster Championship as well, because that’s the type of game we’re going to get against Cavan.”

“Obviously we’ll look to the game next week, but Championship has to be in our sights too.”

It’s been a steep learning curve under the new managers, who have faced severe time constraints in their programme of change since taking over from Mickey Harte.

“The matches come thick and fast, so for the new management and ourselves it doesn’t feel that long to have been together. But we have to learn quick, because if you’re going to be going out testing yourself against the likes of Kerry and Dublin, then you have to learn quick.”

Sludden, who has been used as a second-half impact sub in all three games to date, is seeing the increasing importance of depth in the squad, with as many as 22 players liable to see action on any given day. “There’s seven subs now, and you really have to be ready.

“But you want to be playing. The competition is fierce and you just want to make an impact when you come on.”