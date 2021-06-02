Increase to 200 fans at club GAA games 'likely' next month

One hundred people can attend GAA matches at smaller venues from Monday, the association have confirmed.

The GAA added that, restriction permitting, this figure could double next month.

Already up to 200 spectators permitted to grounds with a minimum capacity of 5,000. The news comes as club action is set to begin around the country this bank holiday weekend. This is due to rise to 500 in July

The figure of 100 is for games played in the Republic of Ireland, with 500 people allowed attend games in the North.

The figures do not include players, backroom team members, stewards and media.

“From June 7, competitive and challenge games at all levels of club and inter-county are permitted to take place," a GAA circular read. "However, it is essential that we continue to proceed with caution and that the return-to-play protocols continue to be followed.

“In terms of attendances, 100 spectators will be permitted to attend GAA games (club and inter-county) in the 26 counties from Monday, June 7.

“This number is in addition to players, team personnel, stewards or media attendees. Where a ground has a minimum accredited capacity of 5,000, a maximum of 200 spectators can attend.

“It is likely that from July 5, up to 200 spectators may be permitted to attend games, and up to 500 may be permitted in grounds with a minimum capacity of 5,000.

“However, this will depend on progress in broader society – if these increases are to be permitted, we will advise in advance of July 5.”