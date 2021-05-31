Dublin GAA star Philly McMahon joins Bohemians’ backroom team

Dublin footballer Philly McMahon has joined Keith Long’s backroom team at SSE Airtricity League Premier Division side Bohemians.

McMahon, a winner of eight All-Irelands with Dublin, is a close friend of the Bohs assistant manager Trevor Croly. He previously linked up with Croly in a fitness role when he was manager of Shamrock Rovers eight years ago.

Bohs are fifth in the Premier Division, 11 points behind leaders Sligo Rovers, having secured a 3-0 win over Waterford in their final game before the mid-season break.

Meanwhile, the Football Association of Ireland will present every child born in Ireland on Tuesday with a commemorative birthday Ireland kit, as part of the launch of the association’s centenary celebrations.

Republic of Ireland Men’s Senior Team captain Seamus Coleman and senior international James McClean were on hand at the team’s training camp in Spain to launch the Babies In Green initiative which will kick-off a year-long programme of events and festivities to honour the birth of the Association in Molesworth Hall on Molesworth Street in Dublin 100 years ago.