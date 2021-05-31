Tadhg Morley ‘was very unfortunate’ to be sent off, says Peter Keane

Peter Keane believed Joe McQuillan’s decision to send off Tadhg Morley was a tough call on his defender given he had only entered the fray.

In what must go down as one of the quickest ever dismissals, Morley was shown a red card for a 53rd-minute foul on Ciaran Murtagh just seconds after being introduced.

The setback, which rules the Templenoe man out of the Division 1 semi-final against Tyrone, came at a good time for Kerry as McQuillan immediately called for a water break, allowing the visitors time to react to the numerical disadvantage. Nevertheless, Keane was disappointed with the decision of the match official.

“I don’t know if there is ever a good time for a sending off but it just so happened that you could organise yourself pretty quickly.

“The poor divil Tadhg, I think he was very unlucky. He was very unfortunate, there was no bad intent or anything but was just totally unfortunate. I don’t know was it harsh but he was very unfortunate.”

Keane’s opposite number Anthony Cunningham argued both water breaks upset Roscommon’s momentum.

The home side led by one, 0-4 to 0-3, at the first stoppage and trailed by a point at the second, 0-13 to 0-12, having rallied with three unanswered points early in the second half.

“I don’t think you see it on field sports around the world of any sort,” he said of water breaks. “Hopefully, after the pandemic is over, that will fully revert.”

Keane reported Killian Spillane suffered “a bit of a nick during the week” and wasn’t risked for the trip. Neither was Jack Barry although Keane said he was close to togging out.

“We probably could have played today but the question was that we were travelling up here, travelling down and did we want to risk him? So we said we wouldn’t.”

Keane added James O’Donoghue trained on Saturday while Brendan Kealy remains back-up goalkeeper to Kieran Fitzgibbon as Shane Ryan is sidelined. “We’re looking at everyone. Brendan was the number two today but we’re looking at everyone.”

The Kerry manager claimed not to know the ramifications of topping Division 1 South, a semi-final date with Tyrone following Division 1 North results on Saturday evening. Keane’s side will have home advantage for the game which will be played on the weekend of June 12/13.