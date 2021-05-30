Tomás McCann hits late winner to keep Antrim on winning streak

Antrim 2-17 Leitrim 1-19

Antrim survived a Leitrim comeback in the second half to maintain their unbeaten record in Division 4 North of the Allianz Football League at Corrigan Park, Belfast.

The Saffrons held an 11-point lead, 2-14 to 0-9, on 49 minutes but Leitrim outscored their hosts by 1-9 to 0-1 over the next 20 minutes to level matters.

Antrim dominated the second quarter to lead 1-11 to 0-7 at the break, with Conor Stewart finding the net.

The Saffrons bagged their second goal on 41 minutes when Conor Murray palmed to the net after his initial effort had been saved by Brendan Flynn and points from Odhran Eastwood and Conor Small extended the lead to 11.

Evan Sweeney entered the fray for Leitrim on 51 minutes and within five minutes had 1-3 to his name and when Keith Beirne converted an injury-time free, a draw looked on the cards. However, a patient Antrim build-up was rewarded with a winning point from the boot of Tomás McCann four minutes into added time.

Antrim: L Mulholland; J McAuley, R Johnston, P Healy; M Jordan, J Laverty, E Walsh; C Stewart (1-0), N McKeever; D McAleese, C Murray (1-1), P McBride (0-3, 1 free); O Eastwood (0-6, 4 frees), R McCann (0-2, 1 free, 1 45), R Murray (0-2, 1 free).

Subs: K Small for R Murray (13), D Lynch for J Laverty (h-t), J Crozier for R Johnston (h-t), T McCann (0-1) for C Murray (44), C Small (0-1) for D McAleese (44), P Cunningham (0-1 free) for N McKeever (47), N Delargy for E Walsh (53).

Leitrim: B Flynn; C Reynolds, P Maguire, J Mitchell; O Madden, J Gilheany, A Flynn; D McGivern (0-1), D Wrynn; S Quinn, M Plunkett (0-3), P Dolan; S Moran, K Beirne (0-8, 7 frees), T Prior (0-2).

Subs: M Diffley for A Flynn (h-t), K Keegan for S Moran (h-t), N McGovern (0-1) for D Wrynn (51), E Sweeney (1-4) for D McGovern (51), D Bruen for S Quinn (55), N Brady for P Dolan (58).

Referee: K Faloon (Armagh)