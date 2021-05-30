Louth march on as Mickey Harte overcomes Tony McEntee 

Allianz FL Division 4 North: Louth 3-18 Sligo 1-14

Louth recovered from a sluggish start in Haggardstown to snatch second spot in Division 4 North at Sligo’s expense.

The winner-takes-all clash pitted Mickey Harte against a familiar Ulster foe in Armagh native Tony McEntee, but after an early scare it was the former Tyrone boss who eventually guided his team to a promotion showdown with Carlow the weekend after next.

Sligo made all the early running and a Mikey Gordon goal helped them to a 1-5 to 0-2 lead midway through the opening half.

The home side did rally after the first water break and cut the gap to a goal at half-time, 1-9 to 0-9, but Sligo could, and should, have been further ahead.

Louth made the perfect start to the second half when a deflected Sam Murloy strike inside 30 seconds levelled the match.

The captain struck again eight minutes later, firing low past Eamonn Kilgallon and Ciaran Keenan netted the host’s third goal just before the second water break to make it 3-13 to 1-10.

The home side were now rampant and Sligo didn’t manage a score from open play until injury-time.

Having lost to Antrim in their opening game, Louth were effectively in a knockout situation, but one more win will secure an instant return to Division 3.

Scorers for Louth: S Mulroy (2-3, 2 frees); C Keenan (1-2); B Duffy, D Byrne (frees), C Byrne (0-3 each); E Callaghan, L Jackson, C Downey, C Grimes (0-1 each).

Scorers for Sligo: M Gordon (1-1); N Murphy (3 frees), S Carrabine (2 frees) (0-4 each); K Cawley, P Naughton (f), B Gorman, E Kilgallon (f) (N Rooney 0-1 each).

LOUTH: C Lynch; D Corcoran, D Campbell, D McKenny; E Carolan, A Williams, E Callaghan; B Duffy, C Byrne; C Downey, S Mulroy, L Jackson; C Keenan, C Grimes, R Burns.

Subs: N Sharkey for A Williams (35), S Marry for Burns (ht), D Byrne for B Duffy (62), C McKeever for L Jackson (62), E Duffy for Downey (65).

SLIGO: E Kilgallon; R Feehily, E McGuinness, E Lyons; K Cawley, P McNamara, D Cummins; P O’Connor, P Kilcoyne; C Griffin, S Carrabine, M Gordon; N Rooney, N Murphy, C Lally.

Subs: R Og Murphy for N Rooney (19), C Brehany for P O’Connor (46), S Power for M Gordon (50), B Gorman for C Lally (50), P Naughton for C Griffin (55), P Laffey for D Cummins (62), N Mullen for R Feehily (62).

REF: S Laverty (Antrim)