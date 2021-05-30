TJ Reid hits 1-18 as Cats inflict heavy defeat on Wexford

Allianz NHL Div 1B: Kilkenny 2-27 Wexford 0-23

Kilkenny continued their good form in ideal conditions at sunny UPMC Nowlan Park today in Division 1 Group B of the Allianz NHL, recording a comfortable victory over a disappointing Wexford in this re-fixed tie.

The hosts, who now have three wins from three games, had a massive contribution from TJ Reid with the full-forward finishing with an incredible 1-18 to his name.

It was all Kilkenny in the first half. They held a slender 0-3 to 0-2 lead before Billy Ryan netted their first goal in the sixth minute. Ryan, a late addition to the team, did really well from an extremely tight angle.

Wexford were guilty of conceding too many frees, and with such an accurate free-taker as Reid, they were punished. Reid converted 0-10 from placed balls alone in the opening half.

The visitors went 18 minutes without a score, Lee Chin eventually bagging their sixth point in the 29th minute. However, when TJ Reid fired Kilkenny’s second goal five minutes from the interval — despite two initial stops by Wexford goalkeeper James Lawlor from Adrian Mullan and Ryan — the hosts were in total control.

Kilkenny, who had the breeze behind them, went to the dressing room 2-15 to 0-7 ahead.

Wexford upped the tempo after the break, but a splendid save from Eoin Murphy denied top-scorer Chin a much-needed Wexford goal 10 minutes after the restart.

With the sides continuing to trade points, Kilkenny remained in the ascendancy 2-20 to 0-16 at the second water break.

The game petered out to its inevitable conclusion, 10 points the margin at full-time.

Scorers for Kilkenny: TJ Reed (1-18, 0-14 frees, 0-1 65m), B Ryan (1-4), A Murphy (0-3), P Deegan and E Cody (0-1 each).

Scorers for Wexford: L Chin (0-13, 0-10 frees, 0-1 65), R O’Connor (0-4), A Nolan (0-2), Joe O’Connor, D O’Keeffe, C McDonald and S Murphy (0-1 each).

KILKENNY: E Murphy; T Walsh, H Lawlor, P Deegan; D Corcoran, P Walsh, C Browne; R Reed, C Buckley; A Mullen (Capt), J Donnelly, B Ryan; J Bergin, TJ Reid, A Murphy.

Subs: E Cody for J Bergin (24), C Fogarty for C Buckley (49), J Maher for B Ryan (49), M Carey for R Reed (64), L Blanchfield for A Mullen (70).

WEXFORD: J Lawlor; S Reck, L Ryan, Joe O’Connor; G Malone, M O’Hanlon (Joint-Capt), Jack O’Connor; D O’Keeffe, L Óg McGovern; A Nolan, R O’Connor, C Devitt; L Chin (Joint-Capt); M Dwyer, H Kehoe.

Subs: G Bailey for Joe O’Connor (24 bs), Joe O’Connor for G Malone (33), K Foley for H Kehoe (half-time), C McDonald for C Devitt (half-time), D Dunne for D O’Keeffe (53), C Flood for Jack O’Connor (53), P Morris for M Dwyer (55), S Murphy for D Dunne (58 inj).

Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork).