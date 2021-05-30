Aidan O'Shea returns as Mayo take step towards Division 1 return

National Football League Division 2 North: Mayo 3-17 Meath 2-12

MAYO took another step towards bouncing back to the top flight of the National League at the first attempt with a comprehensive victory over an understrength Meath at MacHale Park in Castlebar this afternoon.

A first-half penalty from Cillian O’Connor and two goals from James Carr means that Mayo top the division and will now take on Clare in the Division 2 semi-finals.

However, despite this defeat, Meath finished as runners-up and will meet Kildare in the other promotion semi-final.

Andy McEntee left eight regulars out of his starting team for today’s game, and his depleted outfit struggled in the opening half to cope with Mayo’s pace in the power in the blazing sunshine.

The home side had come flying out of the blocks and, despite conceding a Brian Conlon goal on 15 minutes, last year’s All-Ireland finalists were 3-11 to 1-4 up at the interval.

Meath introduced Donal Keogan, Shane McEntee and Padraic Harnan to bolster their effort, while Mickey Newman also made his long-awaited return from injury during the second half and kicked four points, three from frees.

The highlight of Meath’s second-half display was probably a well-constructed and finished goal from veteran midfielder Brian Menton in the 41st minute.

Mayo ran their bench during the last quarter, in particular, with Aidan O’Shea making his first appearance since last December’s All-Ireland Final.

Mayo: R Hennelly; E O’Donoghue, O Mullin, L Keegan; M Plunkett (0-1), S Coen, F Boland (0-1); M Ruane (0-2), D O’Connor; J Carney, D McHale (0-2), B Walsh (0-2); R O’Donoghue, C O’Connor (1-4, 1-0pen, 2fs, 1m), J Carr (2-1).

Subs used: P Towey (0-3, 2fs) for C O’Connor; C Boyle for Keegan; A O’Shea (0-1) for Carney; E McLaughlin for Boland; D Coen for O’Donoghue; J Flynn for McHale; T Conroy for Carr.

Meath: H Hogan; S Lavin, C McGill, E Harkin; C Hickey, B Conlon (1-0), J O’Connor (0-1); B Menton (1-0), D Dillon; E Wallace (0-2), J Scully, J Flynn (0-1, 1f); J Wallace, D Campion, J Conlon (0-4, 3fs).

Subs used: D Keogan for Hickey; S McEntee for McMahon; P Harnan for Dillon; D Dixon for Campion; M Newman (0-4, 3fs) for Scully; L Byrne for Hogan.

Referee: M McNally (Monaghan)