Cork face relegation play-off in Division 2 despite win over semi-final bound Clare

Cork 0-22 Clare 1-18

Victory was not enough for the Cork footballers in Ennis as their inferior scoring difference to both Clare and Kildare means Ronan McCarthy’s side finish third in Division 2 South and will fight relegation the weekend after next.

Cork needed to win here by four to make certain of their place in the top half of the Division 2 South group but this was a lead they were unable to carve out at any point during the game. Three points was the greatest their lead stood at, this in the first-half as Cork could not manage to open up a gap of more than two points throughout the second period.

Two was the gap between the sides when Tadhg Corkery swung over his second from distance on 67 minutes to leave the scoreboard reading 0-21 to 1-16.

The visitors, though, could not find another two scores to hand them the required four-point lead, with Clare subsequently levelling matters for the tenth time through Eoin Cleary (free) and sub Aaron Griffin.

A John O’Rourke point edged Cork back in front three minutes into stoppages, but the goal they then went in search of was not forthcoming.

Clare’s Cathal O'Connor and Ian Maguire of Cork. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

The result means Clare survive in Division 2 for a fifth consecutive season and will now play Mayo in the promotion play-off, the winner rising to the League's top tier. As for Cork, they face Westmeath at home in a relegation play-off.

A most entertaining first-half ended with Cork in front by 0-12 to 1-8.

Cork’s slender advantage had its roots in a seven minute spell directly after the first water break, during which the visitors kicked six unanswered points. Half of those came from the boot of Cathail O’Mahony, the 2019 All-Ireland U20 winner making an immediate impression after being introduced during the water break for the injured Ciarán Sheehan. Also included in this burst was a trademark Luke Connolly effort with the outside of the right as Cork went from 1-5 to 0-5 in arrears to 0-11 to 1-5 in front.

Clare’s Cathal O’Connor stopped the bleeding when splitting the posts on the half hour mark and while Ronan McCarthy’s charges temporarily restored their three-point cushion, a converted free from a subdued Eoin Cleary and a further white flag from Darren O’Neill left the minimum between the sides turning around for the second period.

Cork’s Ian Maguire signals for a point. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

The home side found themselves on the backfoot early doors, Connolly (free), half-back Tadhg Corkery, Paul Walsh, and John O’Rourke on target to shove Cork 0-4 to 0-1 ahead after only six minutes.

But this smart opening was undone by a Daniel O’Mahony foul on David Tubrudy two minutes later, the latter slotting home the resultant penalty to press the start button on a Clare period of dominance that saw the Banner - led by the aforementioned Tubridy - kick four of the game’s next five scores to carve out a three-point lead at the water break.

David Tubridy of Clare celebrates after scoring his side's goal from a penalty past Cork goalkeeper Mícheál Martin. Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

That it was a lead they could not maintain, in the end, did not matter.

Scorers for Cork: C O’Mahony (0-5, 0-1 ‘45); L Connolly (0-3 frees), J O’Rourke (0-4 each); B Hurley, T Corkery (0-2 each); I Maguire, P Walsh, S White, K O’Driscoll (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clare: D Tubridy (1-8, 0-6 frees); E Cleary (0-4, 0-2 frees); D O’Neill, C O’Connor, P Lillis, D Bohannan, G Cooney, A Griffin (0-1 each).

Cork: M Martin; D O’Mahony, S Meehan, K Flahive; T Corkery, S Powter, M Taylor; I Maguire, P Walsh; S White, R Deane, K O’Driscoll; J O’Rourke, C Sheehan, L Connolly.

Subs: C Kiely for O’Mahony (11 mins, inj); C O’Mahony for Sheehan (22, inj); B Hurley for White, M Collins for Walsh (both 43); P Ring for Powter (inj), K O’Donovan for Corkery (both 51); D Gore for Connolly (65).

Clare: S Ryan; C Russell, C Brennan, K Harnett; C O’Dea, S Collins, D Walsh; D O’Neill, C O’Connor; D Bohannan, D Tubridy, P Lillis; G Cooney, E Cleary, J McGann.

Subs: D Ryan for Harnett (22 mins, inj)l C O hAinifein for D Ryan (HT); E McMahon for Walsh (53); K Sexton for Cooney; A Griffin for McGann (both 61); C Murra for O’Neill (66).

Referee: D O’Mahoney (Tipperary).