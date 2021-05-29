Camogie round-up: Clinical Cork safely through to next round

Cork confirmed their place in the final six of the Littlewoods Camogie League Division 1 following their 3-15 to 1-13 triumph over 14-player Waterford at Walsh Park.

The table toppers will be joined from Group 2 by Tipperary, who had done enough by defeating the Déise in the previous round.

The other two ties served only to determine the finishing positions in the other groups, with the four teams in question already qualified.

All-Ireland champions Kilkenny trounced Offaly by 4-24 to 0-8 at St Brendan’s Bark to secure number one seeding from Group 3 while defending champions Galway were impressive too in dispensing with Limerick by 3-13 to 0-7 in Kilmallock to claim top spot in Group 1.

An explosive start by clinical Cork laid the foundation for Cork’s 3-15 to 1-13 success at Walsh Park, and two goals within a minute after the early second-half dismissal of full-back Kate Lynch left the Déise outfit dead and buried, their scoring of the game’s last goal and five points notwithstanding.

Orla Cronin shot seven points while Chloe Sigerson relished a more advanced role and contributed 1-3 and Amy O’Connor repeated her two-goal show of the previous round. The one concern for Paudie Murray will be the head injury that forced the early departure of Laura Treacy but she was able to take her place with the rest of the subs later in proceedings.

A fantastic point from Laura Hayes was among the first-half highlights, the half-back taking a pass from Ashling Thompson, who was among the scorers herself in a commanding midfield performance alongside Katrina Mackey.

A stunning solo goal by Sigerson in the 43rd minute was followed by O’Connor’s second just over 60 seconds later, after Thompson had found the Killeagh woman, who in turn put it on a plate for her ever-threatening teammate and that was curtains.

There was a consolation goal for Waterford when captain Niamh Rockett lived up to her name with a stunning finish to the roof of the Cork net after taking delivery of a quick free from Carton, following some admirable work by Falconer.

Kilkenny stepped forward considerably from their hard-working display against Dublin to dispense with an Offaly outfit that had also beaten the Metropolitans, with ease. Denise Gaule shot 1-7 and Mary O’Connell five points but there were outstanding operators throughout the field, not least Davina Tobin in an obdurate defence.

In the day’s evening throw-in at Kilmallock, Galway came out on top of an open and fast-paced affair.