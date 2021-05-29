Strong start - and finish - sees Offaly 70 minutes away from promotion

In a game of four quarters, Offaly dominated the first and last periods while Tipperary controlled the middle two
HAPPY MAN: Offaly manager John Maughan 

Sat, 29 May, 2021 - 17:10
Kevin Egan at Bord na Móna O’Connor Park

Offaly 1-17 Tipperary 1-12

Offaly are 70 minutes away from promotion while Munster champions Tipperary will have to beat Longford to avoid relegation to Division Four of the Allianz League after the Faithful County powered ahead in the closing stages of an entertaining contest in Tullamore this afternoon.

In a game of four quarters, Offaly dominated the first and last periods while Tipperary controlled the middle two, but the greater efficiency and attacking threat posed by the home side meant they did more damage on the scoreboard when they did have control of the game.

A Cian Farrell goal helped the Midlanders to a 1-6 to 0-4 lead by the water break, but that stoppage completely killed their momentum and with Conal Kennedy and Steven O’Brien taking over at midfield, each adding a point for good measure, Tipperary turned the tide after the restart.

A goal from a Conor Sweeney penalty gave David Power’s side a one-point interval lead and they had the better of the third quarter too, but some errant shooting meant the game remained on a knife edge, tied at 1-11 each at the third stoppage.

As he did last week against Limerick, Niall McNamee came off the bench to make a crucial contribution, kicking three points in the final quarter. With Tipperary forced to chase the game, Offaly looked fit and sharp as they struck on the break, Bill Carroll and David Dempsey adding excellent scores that clinched their third win in three games.

Scorers for Offaly: C Farrell 1-3 (0-2f), A Sullivan, B Allen, P Dunican (0-2f, 0-1 ’45) & N McNamee 0-3 each, D Dempsey & B Carroll 0-1 each.

Scorers for Tipperary: C Sweeney 1-2 (1-0 pen, 0-1f), P Ryan 0-3 (0-1m), C Bowe 0-2, Conal Kennedy, S O’Brien, E Comerford (f), J Kennedy (45) & P Looram 0-1 each.

OFFALY: P Dunican; D Dempsey, E Rigney, N Darby; C Doyle, K Stewart, J Hayes; C Mangan, E Carroll; S Horan, P Cunningham, A Sullivan; B Allen, C Farrell, R McNamee.

Subs: J Lalor for Mangan (46), N McNamee for R McNamee (50), B Carroll for Sullivan (50), C Donohoe for Hayes (59), J Maher for Allen (59), A Leavy for E Carroll (62), R Egan for Doyle (70+2), C Donnelly for Dempsey (70+3, temp).

TIPPERARY: E Comerford; T Fitzgerald, J Feehan, A Campbell, Emmet Moloney, C O'Shaughnessy, P Feehan; S O'Brien, Conal Kennedy; B Fox, J Kennedy, C Bowe; Colman Kennedy, C Sweeney, S O'Connor.

Subs: P Ryan for O'Connor (19), K Fahey for J Feehan (19), P Looram for Moloney (28), J Harney for O'Shaughnessy (30, temp), J Lonergan for Fox (47), L Boland for Colman Kennedy (53), B Maher for P Feehan (53), S Foley for Kennedy (59), R Quigley for Foley (70+3, temp).

Referee: J Bermingham (Cork).

