Times, TV details, team news, and predictions: All you need to know ahead of this weekend's GAA league action

SATURDAY

Allianz Football League Round 3

Division 1 North

Armagh v Donegal, Athletic Grounds, 7.30pm (M Deegan, Laois) Eir Sports.

Division 1 North is one of the more intriguing League groupings, what with all four still very much in the picture for a top-two finish. Armagh, currently third, need the two points on offer more so than table-toppers Donegal and will want to achieve redemption for last year’s Ulster semi-final hammering.

Verdict: Donegal

Tyrone v Monaghan, Healy Park, Omagh, 7.30pm (D Coldrick, Meath) GAAGO.

A six-point win for bottom-placed Monaghan will parachute them into second, irrespective of the final scoreline in Armagh. After letting slip a nine-point lead against Donegal last weekend, Farney management will be seeking better game-management here if the visitors can steer themselves into a winning position.

Verdict: Tyrone

Division 3 North

Cavan v Derry, Kingspan Breffni, 3pm (P Hughes, Armagh) TG4.

Such is Derry’s healthy score difference (+35), Rory Gallagher’s charges will still go through even if they suffer a first defeat of the 2021 season today. Cavan will look to build on last weekend’s opening League win. Victory should see Mickey Graham’s side finish in the top half, irrespective of what happens in Enniskillen.

Verdict: Cavan

Fermanagh v Longford, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 3pm (L Devenney, Mayo) GAAGO.

Longford, with no points on the board and a -22 score difference, are chasing a lost cause in terms of jumping from fourth to second in the group before close of business this evening. Fermanagh, though, can rightly aspire to reaching the promotion semis. But as well as victory here, they’ll need Derry to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

Verdict: Fermanagh

Division 3 South

Wicklow v Limerick, County Grounds, Aughrim (N McKenna, Monaghan) GAAGO.

Limerick won the 2020 Division 4 League meeting of the counties by eight points. They only need to win by half that margin here to make absolutely certain of their place in the top half of the group. Wicklow, although currently winless and pointless, are still in the hunt. The hosts must win and hope Offaly overcome Tipp.

Verdict: Limerick

Offaly v Tipperary, Bord Na Mona O’Connor Park, 3pm (J Bermingham, Cork) GAAGO.

Victory for Tipperary in the corresponding fixture last October marked the first in a five-game winning sequence which culminated in Munster SFC glory. The provincial champions are currently without a number of first-team regulars because of injury. A three-point win is what David Power’s charges require from Tullamore. Two from two, Offaly haven’t won three league fixtures on the bounce since 2015.

Verdict: Offaly

Division 4 South

Carlow v Wexford, Netwatch Cullen Park, 5pm (F Smyth, Offaly) GAAGO.

Win or lose, Carlow will be involved in the promotion play-off. They’ll be joined from this group by today’s opponents should the visitors take the two points on offer here.

Verdict: Carlow

Allianz Hurling League Division 3 Round 3

Sligo v Longford, Markievicz Park, Sligo, 3pm (S Guinan, Offaly).

Verdict: Sligo

Lidl Ladies Football League Division 1A Round 2

Donegal v Mayo, Sean MacCumhaills, Ballybofey, 6pm (B Rice, Down).

Verdict: Donegal

Division 1B

Cork v Dublin, Pairc Uí Chaoimh, 7.35pm (S Mulvihill, Kerry) TG4.

The five changes to the Cork side — and the quality of player drafted in — shows clearly the intent of Ephie Fitzgerald and his camp to get one over on the team who subjected Cork to All-Ireland final agony last December.

Verdict: Cork

SUNDAY

Allianz Football League

Division 1 South

Galway v Dublin, St Jarlath’s Park, Tuam, 3.45pm (B Cawley, Kildare) TG4.

Galway can leapfrog the All-Ireland champions in the Division 1 South table with victory here. Pádraic Joyce’s charges were much improved last weekend against Roscommon, but tomorrow brings a steep increase in the quality of opposition. Defensively, Galway will be asked questions similar to the ones they had no answers to in Tralee.

Verdict: Dublin

Roscommon v Kerry, Dr Hyde Park, 3.45pm (J McQuillan, Cavan) TG4.

Keep an eye on the defensive approach adopted by Kerry in response to last week’s concession of four green flags. A draw will suffice for Peter Keane’s charges to usher them into the League semis.

Verdict: Kerry

Division 2 North

Westmeath v Down, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 1.45pm (S Lonergan, Tipperary) GAAGO.

A dead rubber of sorts as Westmeath and Down, both of whom lost their opening two games, will be involved in the relegation play-offs no matter the outcome in Mullingar. The winner here will likely avoid Clare, Cork, and Kildare in the relegation play-off.

Verdict: Westmeath

Mayo v Meath, Elverys MacHale Park, 1.45pm (M McNally, Monaghan) GAAGO.

Top spot in Division 2 North is up for grabs at Elverys MacHale Park. Both James Horan and Andy McEntee’s sides are already assured of their place in the promotion semis.

Verdict: Mayo

Division 2 South

Clare v Cork, Cusack Park, Ennis, 1.45pm (D O’Mahoney, Tipperary) TG4.

For the Cork survivors from the 2017 and 2019 League beatings at tomorrow’s venue, there must surely be a desire to atone for those particularly low days for Cork football. Unlike the second-half against Kildare, Cork must not become listless and lateral when attempting to unlock Clare’s heavily populated defence. Currently sitting top of the group, the Banner have significant momentum behind them and might never again stand so close to Division 1 promotion.

Verdict: Clare

Laois v Kildare, MW Hire O’Moore Park (P Faloon, Down) GAAGO.

Irrespective of Laois’ slim-to-nothing chance of progression to the promotion semi-finals, Mike Quirke will be demanding greater forward efficiency after just 10 of their 26 shots against Cork yielded white flags. His fellow Kerryman Jack O’Connor will be demanding a Kildare response to last week’s home defeat to Clare.

Verdict: Kildare

Division 4 North

Antrim v Leitrim, Corrigan Park, Belfast, 3pm (K Faloon, Armagh) GAAGO.

Antrim can afford to experiment for Leitrim’s visit as the Saffrons are already assured of their place in the promotion play-offs. Not so for Leitrim who face into a relegation scrap next month.

Verdict: Antrim

Louth v Sligo, Geraldines Club, Dundalk, 3pm (S Laverty, Antrim) GAAGO.

With both counties on two points, this is a winner-takes-all clash. Louth’s marginally superior scoring difference means a draw will see them through. Sligo haven’t won on the road in the League since April of 2017.

Verdict:

Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B

Kilkenny v Wexford, UPMC Nowlan Park, 3pm (C Lyons, Cork).

Covid-19 disruptions mean neither side have enjoyed a straightforward build-up to this game. Davy Fitzgerald’s group were forced to forego collective training for a number of days this week off the back of confirmation of a third positive case within the panel.

Verdict: Kilkenny

Division 3A

Monaghan v Armagh, Grattan Park, Inniskeen, 2pm ( K Parke, Antrim).

Verdict: Monaghan

Lidl Ladies Football League R2

Division 1A Round 2

Galway v Westmeath, Pearse Stadium, Salthill, 2pm (M Kenny, Mayo).

Verdict: Galway

Division 1B

Tipperary v Waterford, Clonmel Sports Ground, 2pm (B Redmond, Wexford).

Verdict: Waterford