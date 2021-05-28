Times, TV details, team news, and predictions: All you need to know ahead of this weekend's GAA league action

Allianz Football League Round 3
Division 1 North
Armagh v Donegal, Athletic Grounds, 7.30pm (M Deegan, Laois) Eir Sports.
Division 1 North is one of the more intriguing League groupings, what with all four still very much in the picture for a top-two finish. Armagh, currently third, need the two points on offer more so than table-toppers Donegal and will want to achieve redemption for last year’s Ulster semi-final hammering.
Verdict: Donegal
Tyrone v Monaghan, Healy Park, Omagh, 7.30pm (D Coldrick, Meath) GAAGO.
A six-point win for bottom-placed Monaghan will parachute them into second, irrespective of the final scoreline in Armagh. After letting slip a nine-point lead against Donegal last weekend, Farney management will be seeking better game-management here if the visitors can steer themselves into a winning position.
Verdict: Tyrone
Division 3 North
Cavan v Derry, Kingspan Breffni, 3pm (P Hughes, Armagh) TG4.
Such is Derry’s healthy score difference (+35), Rory Gallagher’s charges will still go through even if they suffer a first defeat of the 2021 season today. Cavan will look to build on last weekend’s opening League win. Victory should see Mickey Graham’s side finish in the top half, irrespective of what happens in Enniskillen.
Verdict: Cavan
Fermanagh v Longford, Brewster Park, Enniskillen, 3pm (L Devenney, Mayo) GAAGO.
Longford, with no points on the board and a -22 score difference, are chasing a lost cause in terms of jumping from fourth to second in the group before close of business this evening. Fermanagh, though, can rightly aspire to reaching the promotion semis. But as well as victory here, they’ll need Derry to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.
Verdict: Fermanagh
Division 3 South
Wicklow v Limerick, County Grounds, Aughrim (N McKenna, Monaghan) GAAGO.
Limerick won the 2020 Division 4 League meeting of the counties by eight points. They only need to win by half that margin here to make absolutely certain of their place in the top half of the group. Wicklow, although currently winless and pointless, are still in the hunt. The hosts must win and hope Offaly overcome Tipp.
Verdict: Limerick
Offaly v Tipperary, Bord Na Mona O’Connor Park, 3pm (J Bermingham, Cork) GAAGO.
Victory for Tipperary in the corresponding fixture last October marked the first in a five-game winning sequence which culminated in Munster SFC glory. The provincial champions are currently without a number of first-team regulars because of injury. A three-point win is what David Power’s charges require from Tullamore. Two from two, Offaly haven’t won three league fixtures on the bounce since 2015.
Verdict: Offaly
Division 4 South
Carlow v Wexford, Netwatch Cullen Park, 5pm (F Smyth, Offaly) GAAGO.
Win or lose, Carlow will be involved in the promotion play-off. They’ll be joined from this group by today’s opponents should the visitors take the two points on offer here.
Verdict: Carlow
Allianz Hurling League Division 3 Round 3
Sligo v Longford, Markievicz Park, Sligo, 3pm (S Guinan, Offaly).
Verdict: Sligo
Lidl Ladies Football League Division 1A Round 2
Donegal v Mayo, Sean MacCumhaills, Ballybofey, 6pm (B Rice, Down).
Verdict: Donegal
Division 1B
Cork v Dublin, Pairc Uí Chaoimh, 7.35pm (S Mulvihill, Kerry) TG4.
The five changes to the Cork side — and the quality of player drafted in — shows clearly the intent of Ephie Fitzgerald and his camp to get one over on the team who subjected Cork to All-Ireland final agony last December.
Verdict: Cork
Allianz Football League
Division 1 South
Galway v Dublin, St Jarlath’s Park, Tuam, 3.45pm (B Cawley, Kildare) TG4.
Galway can leapfrog the All-Ireland champions in the Division 1 South table with victory here. Pádraic Joyce’s charges were much improved last weekend against Roscommon, but tomorrow brings a steep increase in the quality of opposition. Defensively, Galway will be asked questions similar to the ones they had no answers to in Tralee.
Verdict: Dublin
Roscommon v Kerry, Dr Hyde Park, 3.45pm (J McQuillan, Cavan) TG4.
Keep an eye on the defensive approach adopted by Kerry in response to last week’s concession of four green flags. A draw will suffice for Peter Keane’s charges to usher them into the League semis.
Verdict: Kerry
Division 2 North
Westmeath v Down, TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, 1.45pm (S Lonergan, Tipperary) GAAGO.
A dead rubber of sorts as Westmeath and Down, both of whom lost their opening two games, will be involved in the relegation play-offs no matter the outcome in Mullingar. The winner here will likely avoid Clare, Cork, and Kildare in the relegation play-off.
Verdict: Westmeath
Mayo v Meath, Elverys MacHale Park, 1.45pm (M McNally, Monaghan) GAAGO.
Top spot in Division 2 North is up for grabs at Elverys MacHale Park. Both James Horan and Andy McEntee’s sides are already assured of their place in the promotion semis.
Verdict: Mayo
Division 2 South
Clare v Cork, Cusack Park, Ennis, 1.45pm (D O’Mahoney, Tipperary) TG4.
For the Cork survivors from the 2017 and 2019 League beatings at tomorrow’s venue, there must surely be a desire to atone for those particularly low days for Cork football. Unlike the second-half against Kildare, Cork must not become listless and lateral when attempting to unlock Clare’s heavily populated defence. Currently sitting top of the group, the Banner have significant momentum behind them and might never again stand so close to Division 1 promotion.
Verdict: Clare
Laois v Kildare, MW Hire O’Moore Park (P Faloon, Down) GAAGO.
Irrespective of Laois’ slim-to-nothing chance of progression to the promotion semi-finals, Mike Quirke will be demanding greater forward efficiency after just 10 of their 26 shots against Cork yielded white flags. His fellow Kerryman Jack O’Connor will be demanding a Kildare response to last week’s home defeat to Clare.
Verdict: Kildare
Division 4 North
Antrim v Leitrim, Corrigan Park, Belfast, 3pm (K Faloon, Armagh) GAAGO.
Antrim can afford to experiment for Leitrim’s visit as the Saffrons are already assured of their place in the promotion play-offs. Not so for Leitrim who face into a relegation scrap next month.
Verdict: Antrim
Louth v Sligo, Geraldines Club, Dundalk, 3pm (S Laverty, Antrim) GAAGO.
With both counties on two points, this is a winner-takes-all clash. Louth’s marginally superior scoring difference means a draw will see them through. Sligo haven’t won on the road in the League since April of 2017.
Verdict:
Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B
Kilkenny v Wexford, UPMC Nowlan Park, 3pm (C Lyons, Cork).
Covid-19 disruptions mean neither side have enjoyed a straightforward build-up to this game. Davy Fitzgerald’s group were forced to forego collective training for a number of days this week off the back of confirmation of a third positive case within the panel.
Verdict: Kilkenny
Division 3A
Monaghan v Armagh, Grattan Park, Inniskeen, 2pm ( K Parke, Antrim).
Verdict: Monaghan
Lidl Ladies Football League R2
Division 1A Round 2
Galway v Westmeath, Pearse Stadium, Salthill, 2pm (M Kenny, Mayo).
Verdict: Galway
Division 1B
Tipperary v Waterford, Clonmel Sports Ground, 2pm (B Redmond, Wexford).
Verdict: Waterford