Tadhg Corkery gets a start as Cork aim to put the brakes on Clare's blistering start to 2021

Having come on as a substitute in both Allianz League games to date, Tadhg Corkery starts for the Cork footballers as Ronan McCarthy has made just one change to the side who beat Laois for Sunday's clash with Clare.
Kevin O’Donovan drops to the bench as the Rebels look to put the brakes on the Banner's unbeaten start to the season.
Sean White and Ruairi Deane, goalscorers in the win over Laois are both named in the half-forward line as the six forwards, who all scored in last weekend's win, retain their places in attack.
That win over the Midlanders has put Ronan McCarthy's side back on track in their play-off bid after an opening-round loss to Kildare.
For Clare, a top two finish isn't yet confirmed but come into the Munster derby buoyed by a first-ever win in Newbridge as they continue to improve under the management of Colm Collins.
M Martin; S Powter, D O' Mahony, K Flahive; T Corkery, S Meehan, M Taylor; I Maguire, P Walsh; S White, R Deane, K O'Driscoll; J O' Rourke, C Sheehan, L Connolly.