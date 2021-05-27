Clean bill of health for Wexford, green light expected for Kilkenny re-fixture

Confirmation that the outstanding Allianz Hurling League game between Wexford and Kilkenny will go ahead this Sunday is expected today following a full round of Covid-19 negative tests in the Wexford camp.
The GAA stated on Tuesday that the Round 3 tie, pencilled in for last Sunday but called off due to three cases of Covid-19 in the Wexford camp, had been 'provisionally rescheduled' for this Sunday at Kilkenny's UPMC Nowlan Park at 3pm.
It was stated that the game would go ahead 'subject to the Wexford players currently isolating being deemed safe to play by the HSE later in the week (Thursday)'.
A Wexford statement issued this afternoon said: "Wexford GAA wish to confirm that further testing of our senior hurling panel revealed no positive cases. The panel will resume training and will be in a position to fulfil our upcoming fixture against Kilkenny."
It's understood that the Wexford panel has been self-isolating since their last collective meeting last Tuesday week.
Two Wexford players initially tested positive for the virus in the wake of the Round 2 defeat of Clare with a further Model player also returning a positive test later in the week, forcing the initial postponement of the Kilkenny game.