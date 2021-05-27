Clean bill of health for Wexford, green light expected for Kilkenny re-fixture

Confirmation that the outstanding Allianz Hurling League game between Wexford and Kilkenny will go ahead this Sunday is expected today following a full round of Covid-19 negative tests in the Wexford camp.

The GAA stated on Tuesday that the Round 3 tie, pencilled in for last Sunday but called off due to three cases of Covid-19 in the Wexford camp, had been 'provisionally rescheduled' for this Sunday at Kilkenny's UPMC Nowlan Park at 3pm.