Brian Hogan: Can Cork play passing game when the stakes are raised?

Kilkenny great Brian Hogan has revealed his doubts about Cork's ability to implement their "formulaic" style against teams like Limerick and Kilkenny in the Championship.

Cork are the form team in the top flight of the Allianz League after three games, leading Division 1A with five points from a possible six.

But seven-time All-Ireland winner Hogan believes their precise passing game may not hold up when the intensity increases this summer, describing Cork's draw with Tipperary as like a "glorified challenge match".

Speaking on KCLR's The Clash Act podcast, Hogan said the game was hard to watch with even Cork manager Kieran Kingston acknowledging that his players over elaborated at times.

"That match that I mentioned, if that's the way Cork are going to approach the match... I know there were a few lads talking them up, Mark Landers and a few of them were saying they were impressive, and there were elements of it that were impressive from a Cork point of view, areas they'd struggled on in previous years," said Hogan.

"But ultimately when that intensity is ramped up, it's like the old saying, 'plans are great until you get a punch in the face'. Going out and trying to play that formulaic game where everything is structured, when they come up against the likes of Limerick or Kilkenny, who play that high press game, all of a sudden it's a lot harder to get your head up and play that perfect ball.

"And then the guys inside who are used to having that perfect ball then have to go and fight for it and they're not used to it. That's where that has broken down for Cork over the last number of years.

That's something that potentially could come back to haunt them later in the year.

Cork hammered Westmeath by 7-27 to 0-15 on Sunday though arguably learned little from that experience, making the draw with Tipp their last meaningful outing.

"It was a glorified challenge match," said Hogan of the Thurles stalemate. "There was no intensity to it. You had a situation where I think three or four times Cork guys were blown for overcarrying, they were holding onto the ball so long looking up the field as to where they were going to place the ball that they overcarried the ball."

Despite his concerns regarding Cork, Hogan feels teams shouldn't read too much into current form due to the nature of the season with some teams getting just 19 days to prepare for the start of the league.

"There isn't anything to play for so very much I think it was accepted that they were going to be glorified challenge matches," said the 2011 All-Ireland winning captain.

You don't want to run the risk of reading too much into the games and reading into form because really I think they'll bear no resemblance to the Championship games when they come about.

Hogan also weighed in on the discussion around the new rules recently implemented.

"I don't know, I have no involvement but I get the sense that from certain individuals there's an agenda and they're trying to drive their own agenda," he said.

"Changing the colour of the ball, was that really such a huge issue that warranted (change)? Sometimes I just think is it certain individuals trying to drive their own agenda and is it for the betterment of the game or not? You're kind of wondering."

