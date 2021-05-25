Kilkenny and Wexford's Hurling League clash provisionally refixed for Sunday

The GAA has confirmed the Allianz Hurling League Division 1B game between Kilkenny and Wexford has been provisionally rescheduled for Sunday, May 30 at UPMC Nowlan Park (3pm).
Permission for the game to go ahead is conditional upon the Wexford players currently isolating being deemed safe to play by the HSE this Thursday.
Where a county is unable to fulfil a fixture due to issues related to Covid, the game will be awarded to the opposing team, but without any further penalty being imposed.
The exceptions to this are: where there is a clear 13 days between the original fixture and the next scheduled round of the competition or any game where relegation would be a direct consequence of the walkover.
