Kerry and Mayo among 20 counties to debate reducing Dublin funding by €2m

Twenty county boards have agreed to debate at their annual convention later this year a motion proposing to cut Dublin’s Croke Park funding by €2.2m over the next five years.

Former Westmeath footballer John Connellan has secured confirmation from 20 counties - including Kerry, Galway, Tyrone, and Mayo - that a motion recommending the equalisation of coaching and development funding will be debated in advance of Congress 2022.

Connellan’s motion reads that “All Coaching and Development Funding must be allocated to individual counties on an equal basis based on registered GAA members in the preceding year in each county up to a maximum variance of 5%. Any proposal to allocate Coaching and Development funding in excess of a 5% variance must be brought to Annual Congress every two years for approval, with a transparent plan and business case for such increased funding”.

Establishing a model whereby funding is determined by membership numbers would bring an end to Dublin being allocated a percentage of the overall coaching and development funding pot that is far in excess of the county’s membership percentage.

According to Connellan, the most recently published GAA membership numbers show that in 2015 Dublin GAA membership accounted for 11% of the overall GAA membership.

In 2019, Dublin received 16% of coaching grants allocated in that year. Had the county been allocated 11% of coaching grants in 2019, in keeping with their membership numbers, Dublin would have pocketed €456k less than the €1.33m they were awarded.

If this membership metric was applied over the next five years, as is being proposed, it would lead to a €2.2m reduction in Dublin funding.

This reduction is favoured by 98% of the 435 clubs who responded to a survey drawn up by Connellan and other GAA members. The survey respondents also support fairer distribution of funds between all counties and clubs.

Between 2007-2020 Connellan calculated that Dublin GAA and its clubs received €20m in centrally-administered GAA coaching and games development funding. This figure equates to 39% of the total funding allocated to Republic of Ireland counties during this period, in spite of only 28% of the total population being located in Dublin.

Connellan’s findings also draw attention to the funding breakdown per registered member of the GAA within each county for the period 2010-14. During these four years, it is stated that Kerry GAA received €19 per club registered player in coaching and development money whereas Dublin GAA received 14 times this amount - €270.70 - per club registered player.

“Croke Park needs to dramatically reduce Dublin GAA funding, with immediate effect, but the share of funding actually increased last year from a 16% share of total grants in 2019 to a 24% share in 2020 after years of the Ard Stiúrthóir, Tom Ryan, stating that Dublin’s share would be reduced," Connellan noted.

“Dublin GAA County Board and many of its clubs are now, quite clearly, self-sufficient, with no need for this additional funding from Croke Park. In recently published accounts for Dublin County Board before Covid, they had returned a surplus of €2.7m, and some of their clubs are regularly taking in membership incomes in excess of €500,000.

“Owing to the lack of action by the GAA Central Council or indeed, GAA Senior Management to address the matter of Dublin GAA funding in a meaningful or timely manner, it is now up to clubs and county boards outside of Dublin to put a motion for approval to the GAA Congress in 2022 to ensure that this matter is addressed.”

It is proposed that the aforementioned motion will amend Rule 3.43 of the GAA Official Guide which governs the "Powers and Functions" of Central Council, Rule 3.44 which governs the "Powers of the Director General and other Officers" and Rule 3.46 which governs the Management Committee that makes recommendations on policy and finance to Central Council.

“The motion will immediately ensure the discontinuance of disproportionate funding to Dublin GAA over other counties without the approval of Annual Congress. In order to ensure such a motion is not deemed out of order by the Rules Advisory Committee, we will also be writing to the Ard Stiúrthóir and this Committee to ensure the wording is all in order.

“We have had initial engagement with the Ard Stiúrthóir Tom Ryan on our motion but have been waiting over three months for basic data to be sent through. This information is still outstanding.

“We are happy to engage with them on every level in the interests of clubs and counties outside of Dublin, but we want action and not to be part of any talking shop, as has been the case for many years for similar forums.”

Connellan has also called on Croke Park to immediately increase funding to all counties outside of Dublin in excess of the 5% variance to take account of the development needs of each county. This increase would be offset by reducing the funding of Dublin GAA for a period of time until the correction in funding is made.

The former Westmeath player is further advocating that each club be provided with Games Promotion Officer funding that takes account of local salary requirements and the finances of these clubs. The GAA, he added, should appoint professional CEOs in all counties, along with support administrators, to oversee implementation of this plan.

"In spite of the Covid crisis, the GAA remains a financially strong organisation at central level owing to previous prudent management and have received considerable government support. Along with a reduction in Dublin funding and central supports, we believe these proposals can be financed by GAA Central Council."