Mickey Ned O’Sullivan: Dublin draw brings ‘element of realism’ to Kerry

Mickey Ned O’Sullivan reckons Kerry are in a far better place after fighting back to draw with Dublin than they were a week ago after hammering Galway.

Holders Kerry remain unbeaten in the Allianz Football League though they had to come from seven points down against Dublin in Thurles on Sunday to grab the draw.

Former Kerry player and manager O’Sullivan believes that Dublin were generally “going through the motions” at Semple Stadium and that the result was much more important to the Kingdom.

The Kenmare man suggested that their opening round 22-point destruction of Galway gave an “artificial reflection of how good Kerry are” and he claimed they needed the stiff challenge to restore “realism” in the camp.

“They were in a bad place last week in terms of the media blowing them up through the roof,” said O’Sullivan.

“There’s an element of realism back now again and that is very important and welcome.

“Dublin were probably only going through the motions in the sense that they’re not going to prove anything if they win the league. But a good performance was very important from a Kerry point of view.

“It was important that they had a game like that after the Galway game. The Galway game would have lulled them into a false sense of security.

“Galway weren’t in the zone on the day and proved that last weekend by turning around and beating Roscommon well.

“They just weren’t at it against Kerry for some reason and that would have given an artificial reflection of how good Kerry are because they didn’t get tested at all. Dublin tested them and that was badly needed. It also showed there’s work to be done by Kerry but that’s fine, they can plough on at that now with confidence.”

From O’Sullivan’s perspective, that work mainly lies in defence.

“It needs to be fine-tuned,” he said of a rearguard that leaked four goals in Thurles.

“It’s a journey rather than a destination, building a defence or a team is always a journey. You have to keep pushing barriers and fine-tuning, you never actually arrive. So you ask: ‘Is the defence far off it?’ I say: ‘They have the potential but they have to keep pushing those barriers’.

“What other team in the country has the pick of five All-Ireland minor winning teams who are coming into their prime now as seniors? The raw materials are there but they must keep pushing themselves.”

New goalkeeper Kieran Fitzgibbon picked the ball out of his net four times against Dublin though O’Sullivan believes his fellow Kenmare man has the potential to stay between the sticks.

“To the best of my knowledge Kieran hasn’t played underage for Kerry, give him time and he will blossom. It’s a big step for him to go into a Kerry senior team having never played underage. He’ll learn. He had 11 out of 16 kick-outs that were successful in the first half. He’s making progress. It’ll take time. It took Stephen Cluxton years to develop that understanding that’s required.

“He has done exceptionally well with his club, has a great attitude and looks after himself and trains hard. There isn’t much more you need after that.”

On Seán O’Shea, another Kenmare man, O’Sullivan said he remains “central to everything” that Kerry do going forward.

“I coached the local secondary school when he was there, he has a wonderful attitude, two feet on the ground,” said the former Limerick manager.

“He’s Kerry’s creator, their grafter, he’s unselfish, the team is everything to him. He’s a perfect centre-forward for them. He doesn’t have an ego whatsoever and is still very young. Physically he won’t come to his peak for another five years.”

Kerry could have beaten Dublin if Dara Moynihan’s first-half goal had been allowed instead of being chalked out for a foul in the build-up. The new advantage rule generally has frustrated players, management, and commentators though former All-Ireland-winning skipper O’Sullivan is open-minded.

“I found there was a different interpretation of it the last day compared to Dublin’s previous game,” he said. “It’ll iron itself out. The first couple of weekends of these things always make headlines. The referees and the players will ultimately find a compromise and they’ll move on together.”