Wexford chairman demands apology from Brian Lohan  

Wexford GAA chairman Micheál Martin has termed comments made by Clare manager Brian Lohan as "ill-informed” and “outrageous” as a war of words escalates between the county.

Lohan said on Sunday that he found it “unusual” that two Clare players had been identified as close rather than casual contacts of two Wexford opponents following last Sunday week’s League game between the counties.

“It was very unusual for us to hear that two of our players were nominated by two Wexford players as close contacts. Particularly, given that one of those players only came on in the 51st minute and he nominated one of our players,” said Lohan. “Certainly there was a whole lot of anger amongst our set-up as a result of what happened.”

But Martin told South East Radio that it was “public health and the HSE”, not the two Wexford players in question, who determined the Clare players as close contacts of the Covid positive Wexford panelists.

The Wexford County Board chairman also called on Lohan to retract the comments he made on RTE on Sunday.

On top of a Wexford GAA statement refuting Lohan’s comments, Martin took to local radio this morning to hit back at the accusation from the Banner boss that the two Wexford players or, indeed, anyone from within Wexford GAA named as close contacts two members of the Clare panel. The latter pair missed yesterday's League fixture against Laois as a result of being deemed close contacts.

“I am not sure what is going on in relation to Brian Lohan’s comments other than to say they are completely and factually inaccurate, incorrect, and very disappointed to have to address them this morning. I would think they are ill-informed. Quite frankly, I think they are outrageous comments by Brian Lohan,” Martin said on South East Radio.

“It has been made clear at all times both by HSE midwest to Clare, as far as I am aware, and directly via myself to my counterpart in Clare that at no time did Wexford GAA or players of Wexford nominate close contacts.

"That simply doesn't happen. The only people that decide whether you are a close contact or not are public health and the HSE. So I am disappointed to have to address it this morning and the insinuation that our players nominated is completely inaccurate.

“We certainly don't question public health. They make the decision and we have followed their guidelines at all times. The comments are inaccurate and are quite hurtful to the players involved.”

The Wexford chairman called on Lohan to issue an apology and withdraw his remarks.

“I note last weekend, for example, the Limerick hurling manager made comments in the heat after a match, and apologised and retracted them the following Tuesday. I would hope something similar would happen in this regard. "Comments can be made after a match, emotions can run high, but when dealing with things like this, there is an onus to have a degree of accuracy in what you are saying and to make comments about our players that are inaccurate, I can't allow that to happen."

When asked was there a hidden agenda between Wexford and Clare, Martin replied: “I can only say we have always been and will continue to be very respectful of Clare. Clare asked us to move last week’s match from Saturday to Sunday, we did it without question. There was a very serious incident last year, which I think has since been admitted in a Sunday newspaper, where our senior hurling manager was abused in a premeditated manner. We did our business in a courteous way, raised our objections quietly and through the appropriate channels. We will do that again today and we will raise objections through the appropriate channels. I cannot accept a statement being made publicly accusing our players of doing something they didn't do. Wexford GAA won't tolerate that.

"This information can be independently verified by HSE. We have spoken to HSE this morning and they in turn have spoken to Clare GAA and have informed Clare GAA once again that the accusation is inaccurate.

"There is precedent here. A minor match played between Clare and Galway last year where public health officials viewed video footage and designated players close contacts on the back of that. From a GAA point of view, and we have obviously liaised with Croke Park, there are areas that will need to be explored and I think that will happen.”