Three times in the first half of the Dublin-Kerry Division 1 South game in Thurles, Kerry players were not allowed to progress after being fouled and were instead awarded frees
'Something we’re trying to get used to': Managers continue to find fault with new rules

Referee Sean Hurson during the Dublin v Kerry National League game. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Sun, 23 May, 2021 - 22:12
John Fogarty

Consternation with the new playing rules continued into last weekend, with managers expressing bemusement with their application.

Three times in the first half of the Dublin-Kerry Division 1 South game in Thurles, Kerry players were not allowed to progress after being fouled and were instead awarded frees. Dara Moynihan was denied a shot at goal after having his arm pulled back by Robbie McDaid.

Peter Keane reacted with frustration to referee Seán Hurson’s decision to award his team a free in, although he was philosophical afterwards. “I felt the referee had a very good game, I think he’s a very good referee. It’s something new that we’re all trying to get used to. I probably felt that the goal should have stood and failing that I probably felt it was a penalty,” he said.

“I manage the team and I’m not a referee but, again, like I said, I thought he had a very good game and he is a very good referee but, from my look at the time, I thought the goal should have stood and if not, if the free was blown beforehand, I felt it was a penalty.”

In the ninth minute, Seán O’Shea was pulled back by John Small but broke the tackle. However, Hurson blew his whistle to acknowledge a free, which from close to 45m out, O’Shea put wide. Killian Spillane wasn’t permitted to fist over a point as a free had already been awarded for a foul on him by Seán MacMahon.

The new advantage rule, strongly condemned by hurling managers in the opening two weeks, states a referee should award a free unless by allowing play to develop a goalscoring chance will arise or it “creates or capitalises on time and space”.

On Saturday, Tipperary manager David Power suggested referee Seamus Mulvihill had mixed up the rules of the game with that of ladies’ football. He took exception to a decision to award a sin bin and penalty against Paudie Feehan in their win over Wicklow. “I thought the referee at times, you didn’t know what [decision] he was going to be making. I know he’s a ladies’ football referee as well, I think he was getting crossed over with rules at times. It’s a contact sport.”

