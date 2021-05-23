David Power: 'I don’t know do Croke Park realise it, but this is gruelling stuff'

After watching his side dig out a hard-earned three-point win over Wicklow on Saturday, Tipperary manager David Power hit out at the pressure put on players to play three games in 14 days.

A loss to Limerick in the opening round meant the Munster champions had to win to stay in the promotion race ahead of their trip to Offaly next week but the Kilsheelan man described the programme facing teams as “gruelling stuff”.

“I don’t know do people realise it, or do the people in Croke Park realise it, but this is gruelling stuff. We are all delighted to be back playing games but these lads are not machines. We will have a run-out this Wednesday before the Offaly game but you can do nothing else or you run the risk of injuries,” he said after the 2-12 to 1-12 win.

Wicklow, like Tipperary, had also lost their opener and the opening quarter saw them level at 0-4 each at the water break. Wicklow had lost JP Hurley to the sin bin after six minutes but hit the last three points of the quarter to level.

They did better afterwards but in the 31st minute, Conor Sweeney finished a neat Tipp move with a goal for a 1-4 to 0-6 lead. Wicklow goalie Mark Jackson pointed a free a minute later to level at half-time, 1-4 to 0-7.

The crucial score of the third quarter was a Philip Ryan goal in the 50th minute to put Tipp 2-6 to 0-9 ahead.

Stephen O'Brien extended the advantage with a further point before the water break. By the hour mark, Tipp were six points clear but then lost Emmet Moloney to a second yellow card.

They still held that advantage until the 77th minute when fullback Jimmy Feehan got his marching orders for taking down Wicklow’s Seanie Furlong as he bore down on goal. Furlong netted the penalty but it was too late to spark a Wicklow rally.

The Tipp manager was not happy with the penalty award.

“We had men coming back and it was not certain that the forward would score. The goal could be crucial if scoring differences come into play but we have to accept it and move on,” he said.

“The big thing is that we are in a position to go to Offaly to try to win two points. It’s going to be tough but we can do it.”

O'Brien was Tipp’s key man with three points from midfield, while Feehan, Sweeney, Conal Kennedy, and Alan Campbell also had big games. For Wicklow, Nicky Devereux, Dean Healy, Eoin Darcy and Furlong were to the fore.

Scorers for Tipperary: C Sweeney (1-3, 0-2 frees); S O'Connor (0-5, 4 frees); P Ryan (1-0); S O'Brien (0-3); Conal Kennedy (0-1).

Scorers for Wicklow: S Furlong (1-2, 0-1 free), M Jackson (0-3 frees); E Darcy (0-3, 1 free); M Kenny, P O'Toole, A Maher, N Donnelly (0-1 each).

Tipperary: M O'Reilly; A Campbell, J Feehan, C O’Shaughnessy; E Moloney, P Feehan, C Bowe; S O'Brien, Conal Kennedy; J Lonergan, Colman Kennedy, B Fox; P Ryan, C Sweeney, S O'Connor.

Subs: J Harney for O'Shaughnessy (28), J Kennedy for Lonergan (h-t), L Boland for Colman Kennedy (43), P Looram for Fox (43), S Foley for P Feehan (53), T Fitzgerald for Ryan (67), R Quigley for O'Connor (67).

Wicklow: M Jackson; N Devereux, R O'Brien, O Manning; A Maher, N Donnelly, D Devereux; P O'Toole, D Healy; D Fitzgerald, M Kenny, C Byrne; E Darcy, S Furlong, JP Hurley.

Subs: K Quinn for Maher (24), D Keane for Fitzgerald (46), P O'Connor for Hurley (52), C O'Brien for O'Toole (63), J Snell for R O'Brien (63), E Murtagh for D Devereux (68), C McGee for Darcy (68).

Referee: S Mulvihill (Kerry).