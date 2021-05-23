David Power: 'I don’t know do Croke Park realise it, but this is gruelling stuff'

David Power: 'I don’t know do Croke Park realise it, but this is gruelling stuff'

Tipperary manager David Power with referee Seamus Mulvihill and Conor Sweeney. Picture: INPHO/Ken Sutton

Sun, 23 May, 2021 - 20:00
Michael Dundon

After watching his side dig out a hard-earned three-point win over Wicklow on Saturday, Tipperary manager David Power hit out at the pressure put on players to play three games in 14 days.

A loss to Limerick in the opening round meant the Munster champions had to win to stay in the promotion race ahead of their trip to Offaly next week but the Kilsheelan man described the programme facing teams as “gruelling stuff”.

“I don’t know do people realise it, or do the people in Croke Park realise it, but this is gruelling stuff. We are all delighted to be back playing games but these lads are not machines. We will have a run-out this Wednesday before the Offaly game but you can do nothing else or you run the risk of injuries,” he said after the 2-12 to 1-12 win.

Wicklow, like Tipperary, had also lost their opener and the opening quarter saw them level at 0-4 each at the water break. Wicklow had lost JP Hurley to the sin bin after six minutes but hit the last three points of the quarter to level.

They did better afterwards but in the 31st minute, Conor Sweeney finished a neat Tipp move with a goal for a 1-4 to 0-6 lead. Wicklow goalie Mark Jackson pointed a free a minute later to level at half-time, 1-4 to 0-7.

The crucial score of the third quarter was a Philip Ryan goal in the 50th minute to put Tipp 2-6 to 0-9 ahead. 

Stephen O'Brien extended the advantage with a further point before the water break. By the hour mark, Tipp were six points clear but then lost Emmet Moloney to a second yellow card. 

They still held that advantage until the 77th minute when fullback Jimmy Feehan got his marching orders for taking down Wicklow’s Seanie Furlong as he bore down on goal. Furlong netted the penalty but it was too late to spark a Wicklow rally.

The Tipp manager was not happy with the penalty award. 

“We had men coming back and it was not certain that the forward would score. The goal could be crucial if scoring differences come into play but we have to accept it and move on,” he said.

“The big thing is that we are in a position to go to Offaly to try to win two points. It’s going to be tough but we can do it.”

O'Brien was Tipp’s key man with three points from midfield, while Feehan, Sweeney, Conal Kennedy, and Alan Campbell also had big games. For Wicklow, Nicky Devereux, Dean Healy, Eoin Darcy and Furlong were to the fore.

Scorers for Tipperary: C Sweeney (1-3, 0-2 frees); S O'Connor (0-5, 4 frees); P Ryan (1-0); S O'Brien (0-3); Conal Kennedy (0-1).

Scorers for Wicklow: S Furlong (1-2, 0-1 free), M Jackson (0-3 frees); E Darcy (0-3, 1 free); M Kenny, P O'Toole, A Maher, N Donnelly (0-1 each).

Tipperary: M O'Reilly; A Campbell, J Feehan, C O’Shaughnessy; E Moloney, P Feehan, C Bowe; S O'Brien, Conal Kennedy; J Lonergan, Colman Kennedy, B Fox; P Ryan, C Sweeney, S O'Connor. 

Subs: J Harney for O'Shaughnessy (28), J Kennedy for Lonergan (h-t), L Boland for Colman Kennedy (43), P Looram for Fox (43), S Foley for P Feehan (53), T Fitzgerald for Ryan (67), R Quigley for O'Connor (67).

Wicklow: M Jackson; N Devereux, R O'Brien, O Manning; A Maher, N Donnelly, D Devereux; P O'Toole, D Healy; D Fitzgerald, M Kenny, C Byrne; E Darcy, S Furlong, JP Hurley.

Subs: K Quinn for Maher (24), D Keane for Fitzgerald (46), P O'Connor for Hurley (52), C O'Brien for O'Toole (63), J Snell for R O'Brien (63), E Murtagh for D Devereux (68), C McGee for Darcy (68).

Referee: S Mulvihill (Kerry).

More in this section

Tempers flare between Kyle Hayes and Conor Prunty 23/5/2021 Waterford edge hard-fought contest as champions Limerick see red
Joe McGann scores despite Mick O’Grady 23/5/2021 Clare in pole position in Division 2 South after historic Newbridge win
Hannah Tyrell and Laura Mulcahy 23/5/2021 Ladies football wrap: Rugby international Hannah Tyrell kicks 1-5 for All-Ireland champions Dublin
Peter Fegan and Cillian O'Sullivan 23/5/2021

Cillian O’Sullivan brace helps Meath to comfortable win over Down

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices