Galway bounce back from Kerry drubbing to win championship dress rehearsal

Galway 2-16 Roscommon 1-13

Galway bounced back from their 22-point loss to Kerry to oust Roscommon in this championship dress rehearsal at Pearse Stadium.

It’s Galway’s first competitive win since they trounced Tyrone in the league in February last year and sets them up for their Connacht semi-final showdown with Roscommon on July 4 in Hyde Park.

Roscommon captain Enda Smith opted to play with the wind but they found themselves 1-3 to 0-5 behind by the first water break, with Paul Kelly giving Galway a perfect start with a goal after three minutes after being set up by Damien Comer.

Comer and Shane Walsh added points to push Galway’s lead out to 1-5 to 0-5 after 20 minutes with Roscommon not using the wind advantage.

They managed only two points from play in the opening half. Ciarain Murtagh, who also kicked three frees in the opening half, got the first of them and captain Smith soloed through for a fine score nine minutes from the break.

Rob Finnerty was the standout performer for Galway in the opening half, one of three late changes made by Padraic Joyce as they tried to bounce back from the Kerry mauling.

The Salthill-Knocknacarra clubman kicked four points in the opening half, the first of them from a mark and then three from play, while Comer fisted over a rebound after Roscommon goalkeeper Colm Lavin had saved well from Walsh, leaving the Tribesman 1-7 to 0-8 ahead at the break.

Three points from Walsh and another from Finnerty, with Donie Smith and Murtagh responding, left Galway leading by 1-11 to 0-10 after 47 minutes and they took a four points lead into the second water break after Walsh and Donie Smith exchanged points.

Donie Smith added a free to cut the gap to a goal with 13 minutes remaining but Comer landed a good effort to restore their four point advantage before Walsh pushed it out to five with a superb point from play.

Ciarain Murtagh gave Roscommon hope when he fisted a Shane Killoran delivery to the net but then Galway found the net when Tomo Culhane fisted home after goalkeeper Lavin failed to deal with a delivery from another sub Dessie Conneely.

Galway will host Dublin next weekend in Tuam, while Roscommon take on Kerry in Hyde Park.

Galway: B Power; S Kelly, S Mulkerrin, J Glynn; K Molloy, D McHugh, L Silke; M Tierney, P Conroy; P Kelly (1-0), D Comer (0-2), F Ó Laoi; R Finnerty (0-5, 0-1m), E Brannigan, S Walsh (0-7, 0-5f).

Subs: P Cooke for P Kelly (42), J Heaney (0-1) for Brannigan (49), D Conneely for Finnerty (61), T Culhane (1-1) for Tierney (61), R Steede for Comer (68), J Duane for McHugh (70), G O’Donnell for Molloy (70).

Roscommon: C Lavin; D Murray, G Patterson, N Daly; B Stack, R Hughes, S Mullooly; E Nolan, T O’Rourke; C Devaney, C Cregg, E Smith (0-1); D Smith (0-7, 0-5f), C McKeon, C Murtagh (1-5, 0-4f).

Subs: D Neary for Patterson (29), C Hussey (Michael Glaveys) for Hughes (h-t), D Murtagh for Devaney (h-t), S Killoran for McKeon (47), C Cox for Cox (50), N Kilroy for Nolan (50), H Darcy for C Murtagh (67).

Referee: David Codrick (Meath).