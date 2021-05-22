Cillian O'Connor edges Mayo past plucky Westmeath

O'Connor landed eight points as the westerners were forced to dig deep against the Midlanders
Cillian O'Connor edges Mayo past plucky Westmeath

STICKY SITUATION: Mayo's Cillian O'Connor tackled by Kevin Maguire of Westmeath in Saturday's Allianz FL Division 2 game at TEG Cusack Park 

Sat, 22 May, 2021 - 17:54
Gerry Buckley, Mullingar

Allianz FL Division 2

Mayo 0-21 

Westmeath 2-12 

Mayo had to fight hard before overcoming a plucky Westmeath by three points in an entertaining contest in TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar.

Westmeath had a dream start when an alert Luke Loughlin goaled in the second minute after Ronan O’Toole’s point attempt came off the upright. The hosts looked the better side in the early exchanges but Mayo were level (0-4 to 1-1) by the first water break. A terrific brace of points from Matthew Ruane edged James Horan’s charges ahead before Ger Egan halved the deficit. Mayo still led by a point (0-7 to 1-3) when a great Westmeath counterattack in the 27th minute ended with Ronan Wallace being fouled close to goal. Diarmuid O’Connor was black-carded and John Heslin superbly netted from the ensuing penalty. At the break, Westmeath deservedly led by 2-5 to 0-10.

Scores were at a premium during the third quarter, with two points from Cillian O’Connor frees leaving the Connacht champions ahead by 0-13 to 2-6 by the second water break. Mayo brought on some high-powered subs as the second half progressed as they found it difficult to shake off their opponents. A couple of surging runs from experienced centre half back Paddy Durcan inspired Mayo, while O’Connor was faultless from placed balls.

Mayo’s lead was four points (0-17 to 2-07) before Loughlin kicked two outstanding ‘45’s to halve the deficit, the first of these coming after sub Brandon Kelly had been denied a goal by Rob Hennelly. There was just a point in it (0-19 to 2-12) with 70 minutes elapsed, but an injury-time brace from O’Connor (including his only score from open play), either side of Ray Connellan being black-carded, ensured a hard-earned win for Mayo.

Scorers for Mayo: C O’Connor (0-8, 7 frees), M Ruane (0-3), C Loftus, P Durcan (0-2 each), E McLaughlin, J Flynn, T Conroy, R O’Donoghue (mark), K McLoughlin B Walsh (0-1 each).

Scorers for Westmeath: J Heslin (1-6, 1-0pen, 4frees), L Loughlin (1-2, 2‘45’s), R Connellan, G Egan, K Martin, R O’Toole (mark) (0-1 each).

MAYO: R Hennelly; B Doyle, O Mullin, L Keegan; M Plunkett, P Durcan, E McLaughlin; M Ruane, D O’Connor; F McDonagh, C Loftus, J Flynn; T Conroy, C O’Connor, R O’Donoghue. 

Subs: K McLoughlin for Flynn (half-time), B Walsh for McDonagh (half-time), C Boyle for Doyle (half-time), J Carr for Loftus (52), R Brickenden for McLaughlin (59), J Carney for D O’Connor (69).

WESTMEATH: J Daly; J Dolan, K Maguire, B Sayeh; D Lynch, R Wallace, J Gonoud; S Duncan, R Connellan; S McCartan, R O’Toole, D Corroon; G Egan, J Heslin, L Loughlin. 

Subs: F Ayorinde for Corroon (45), B Kelly for Duncan (52), C Slevin for Lynch (63), K Martin for McCartan (66), T McDaniel for Egan (69).

Referee: N Mooney (Cavan).

More in this section

Dublin v Antrim - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Round 3 Dublin land psychological blow ahead of Championship date with Antrim
Clodagh McIntyre scores a point 22/5/2021 Tipperary drive past Déise while Offaly stun Dublin 
Michael Curry 9/6/2019 Waterford pip Wexford in south east derby
Conor McCarthy 22/5/2021

Donegal (without Michael Murphy) come back from the dead to snatch draw with Monaghan

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices