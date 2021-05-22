Cillian O'Connor edges Mayo past plucky Westmeath

Allianz FL Division 2

Mayo 0-21

Westmeath 2-12

Mayo had to fight hard before overcoming a plucky Westmeath by three points in an entertaining contest in TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar.

Westmeath had a dream start when an alert Luke Loughlin goaled in the second minute after Ronan O’Toole’s point attempt came off the upright. The hosts looked the better side in the early exchanges but Mayo were level (0-4 to 1-1) by the first water break. A terrific brace of points from Matthew Ruane edged James Horan’s charges ahead before Ger Egan halved the deficit. Mayo still led by a point (0-7 to 1-3) when a great Westmeath counterattack in the 27th minute ended with Ronan Wallace being fouled close to goal. Diarmuid O’Connor was black-carded and John Heslin superbly netted from the ensuing penalty. At the break, Westmeath deservedly led by 2-5 to 0-10.

Scores were at a premium during the third quarter, with two points from Cillian O’Connor frees leaving the Connacht champions ahead by 0-13 to 2-6 by the second water break. Mayo brought on some high-powered subs as the second half progressed as they found it difficult to shake off their opponents. A couple of surging runs from experienced centre half back Paddy Durcan inspired Mayo, while O’Connor was faultless from placed balls.

Mayo’s lead was four points (0-17 to 2-07) before Loughlin kicked two outstanding ‘45’s to halve the deficit, the first of these coming after sub Brandon Kelly had been denied a goal by Rob Hennelly. There was just a point in it (0-19 to 2-12) with 70 minutes elapsed, but an injury-time brace from O’Connor (including his only score from open play), either side of Ray Connellan being black-carded, ensured a hard-earned win for Mayo.

Scorers for Mayo: C O’Connor (0-8, 7 frees), M Ruane (0-3), C Loftus, P Durcan (0-2 each), E McLaughlin, J Flynn, T Conroy, R O’Donoghue (mark), K McLoughlin B Walsh (0-1 each).

Scorers for Westmeath: J Heslin (1-6, 1-0pen, 4frees), L Loughlin (1-2, 2‘45’s), R Connellan, G Egan, K Martin, R O’Toole (mark) (0-1 each).

MAYO: R Hennelly; B Doyle, O Mullin, L Keegan; M Plunkett, P Durcan, E McLaughlin; M Ruane, D O’Connor; F McDonagh, C Loftus, J Flynn; T Conroy, C O’Connor, R O’Donoghue.

Subs: K McLoughlin for Flynn (half-time), B Walsh for McDonagh (half-time), C Boyle for Doyle (half-time), J Carr for Loftus (52), R Brickenden for McLaughlin (59), J Carney for D O’Connor (69).

WESTMEATH: J Daly; J Dolan, K Maguire, B Sayeh; D Lynch, R Wallace, J Gonoud; S Duncan, R Connellan; S McCartan, R O’Toole, D Corroon; G Egan, J Heslin, L Loughlin.

Subs: F Ayorinde for Corroon (45), B Kelly for Duncan (52), C Slevin for Lynch (63), K Martin for McCartan (66), T McDaniel for Egan (69).

Referee: N Mooney (Cavan).