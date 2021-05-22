Breen steers Tipp home as 14-man Galway finally wilt

Allianz HL: Tipperary 2-19 Galway 0-20

Tipperary took the points in Saturday's keenly-contested NHL 1A clash marred by some very wayward shooting from themselves and opponents Galway.

The home side made a late change, swapping in Barry Hogan as goalkeeper for his namesake Brian, and they attacked the Town End in the first half.

Inside the first five minutes Jason Forde had a good goal from a clever Noel McGrath pass, and Tipp were 1-2 to 0-1 ahead.

The home side were well on top in those opening exchanges: but some wayward shooting left them down - a Joe Canning free left Galway 1-4 to 0-3 adrift at the first water break.

Canning and John O’Dwyer swapped points on the resumption but Galway improved significantly. Canning (two frees) and Brian Concannon nudged the westerners closer - 1-5 to 0-7 - with Tipperary now beginning to hit wides.

Robert Byrne and Forde steadied the ship for Tipperary before the latter set Noel McGrath up for another well-worked goal: 2-7 to 0-6 on 29 minutes.

Galway hit the next four points to stay in touch, however, and it was 2-7 to 0-11 at the half.

Conors Whelan and Cooney levelled the game on the resumption but Noel McGrath put Tipp back in front.

Both sides swapped wides - five for Galway, three for Tipp in that period alone - before Concannon put Galway ahead, 0-15 to 2-8.

The teams continued to waste chances, but at the second water break, it was Tipp by one, 2-11 to 0-16, thanks to a Forde free.

TIGHT: Galway’s Jason Flynn in action against Tipperary’s Cathal Barrett at Semple Stadium.

Forde added another free turning into the final ten minutes, pushing his side two ahead. Ronan Maher made it a three point game but Johnny Coen hit back for Galway: 2-13 to 0-17 and seven minutes left.

Forde converted another free and Galway sub Evan Niland responded in kind.

Galway’s chances to close the gap seemed lost when they lost Jarlath Mannion to a straight red card, and though they kept pressing, a flurry of late points by sub Michael Breen and Ronan Maher made the game safe for Tipperary.

Scorers for Tipperary: J. Forde (1-5, 4 frees); N. McGrath (1-2); J. O’Dwyer (0-3); R. Maher, M. Breen (0-2 each); B. Maher, N. O’Meara, B. Heffernan, R. Byrne, P. Flynn (0-1 each).

Scorers for Galway: J. Canning (0-8, 1 65, 6 frees); B. Concannon, E. Niland (2 frees) (0-3 each); C. Cooney (0-2); C. Whelan, K. Cooney, J. Flynn (free), J. Coen (0-1 each).

TIPPERARY: B. Hogan; C. Barrett, P. Maher, B. Heffernan; R. Byrne, S. Kennedy, R. Maher; A. Flynn, P. Cadell; D. McCormack, N. McGrath (c), D. Quirke; J. O’Dwyer, J. Forde, J. McGrath.

Subs: P. Flynn for J. McGrath and N. O’Meara for Quirke (both HT); B. Maher for Cadell and W. Connors for A. Flynn (47); J. Morris for D. McCormack (53); M. Breen for N. McGrath (60); B. McGrath for Kennedy (64).

GALWAY: E. Murphy; D. Morrissey, D. Burke, TJ Brennan; A. Tuohy, P. Mannion (c), A. Harte; J. Canning, J. Coen; J. Cooney, J. Flynn, C. Cooney; B. Concannon, K. Cooney, C. Whelan.

Subs: G. McInerney for Burke and N. Burke for Flynn (49); J. Fitzpatrick for Harte, C. Mannion for J. Cooney, E. Niland for Canning (all 55); J. Mannion for K. Cooney (58) J. Hastings for C. Cooney (69).

Referee: J. Keenan (Wicklow).