Maher injury blow for Tipperary

Tipperary have suffered a serious blow with the news that long-serving attacker Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher has suffered a serious Achilles injury which is likely to keep him sidelined for the rest of the season.
Tipperary GAA issued a brief statement ahead of today’s NHL clash: “Tipperary GAA wish to advise you that Patrick “Bonner” Maher sustained a serious Achilles Tendon injury at training on Thursday.
“He will now undergo surgery next week, which will be followed by a period of recovery. We look forward to seeing him on the playing field soon again.”
The 31 year- old, a three-time All-Ireland medallist, has come back from serious injury before, overcoming an ACL injury sustained in 2019 against Limerick.