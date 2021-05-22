Maher injury blow for Tipperary

Premier star likely to miss rest of the season after suffering another serious injury.
Maher injury blow for Tipperary

BONNER BLOW: Tipperary’s Patrick Maher, who is likely to miss the rest of the inter-county season after suffering a serious Achilles injury this week.

Sat, 22 May, 2021 - 13:12
Michael Moynihan

Tipperary have suffered a serious blow with the news that long-serving attacker Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher has suffered a serious Achilles injury which is likely to keep him sidelined for the rest of the season.

Tipperary GAA issued a brief statement ahead of today’s NHL clash: “Tipperary GAA wish to advise you that Patrick “Bonner” Maher sustained a serious Achilles Tendon injury at training on Thursday.

“He will now undergo surgery next week, which will be followed by a period of recovery. We look forward to seeing him on the playing field soon again.” 

The 31 year- old, a three-time All-Ireland medallist, has come back from serious injury before, overcoming an ACL injury sustained in 2019 against Limerick.

