Maher injury blow for Tipperary

Tipperary have suffered a serious blow with the news that long-serving attacker Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher has suffered a serious Achilles injury which is likely to keep him sidelined for the rest of the season.

Tipperary GAA issued a brief statement ahead of today’s NHL clash: “Tipperary GAA wish to advise you that Patrick “Bonner” Maher sustained a serious Achilles Tendon injury at training on Thursday.