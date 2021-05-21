Charge of €50 per player among the options to cover lost wages for injured GAA players

A charge of €50 per player is one of the Croke Park proposals to restore loss of wages cover that Central Council will vote on tomorrow.

Central Council delegates have received two proposals from Croke Park, with the first proposal recommending a 25% levy to all clubs on top of their 2021 player injury fund club premium. This would see loss of wages cover reinstated back into the existing player injury fund.

The 25% levy works out at an additional charge of €250 per adult club team fielded given the subscription cost per adult team under the GAA’s injury benefit fund stands at €1,000.

The second option centres on the provision of a loss of wages insurance policy through a GAA endorsed and independently administered scheme.

For clubs who decide to take out a ‘club loss of wages policy’, the premium will be set at €30 per adult playing member capped at a maximum of 25% of a club’s 2021 player injury fund premium.

For clubs who choose not to avail of the above policy, a ‘player loss of wages policy’ will be available at a cost of €50 per player.

If there is majority agreement from Central Council on the establishment of a loss of wages insurance policy, full details on how clubs and club players can purchase a policy will be issued on Monday.

The two proposals drawn up by Croke Park are in response to communication from county boards demanding the provision of loss of wages cover after it was removed from the GAA's player injury fund in December of last year.

Prior to 2021, players who suffered an injury in the course of GAA activity which resulted in them having to take time off work were covered through the injury benefit fund for up to €300 per week for a maximum of 26 weeks.

But with the fund having run a loss for the last number of years and in the absence of gate receipts to make up last year’s almost €1m deficit or this year’s forecast €2m deficit, clubs were informed by Croke Park on December 1 that “it is proposed to temporarily pause the ‘loss of wages’ cover contained within the policy benefits covered under the existing scheme”.

In his annual report released in February, the GAA’s finance director Ger Mulryan said this pause will save the fund approximately €1.3m per annum.

Croke Park performed a U-turn in late March when announcing proposals would be drawn up to provide club players with loss of wages cover for the 2021 season. Games activity at club level is permitted from Monday, June 7.