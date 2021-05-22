The greatest Garda hurling and football teams of all-time

Ken Hogan’s Greatest Garda Hurling Team

Ken Hogan (Tipperary): I wanted to pick one of the outfield players but they wouldn’t let me! (John Fogarty): The Lorrha man was the convincing last line in defence as Tipperary ended the famine and claimed two All-Irelands and an All-Star during Babs Keating’s glittering first term in charge.

Brian Murphy (Cork): One of the great dual players, Murphy could be as easily chosen for the best Garda football team. He won four All-Ireland senior titles, three in hurling.

Pádraic Maher (Tipperary): With three All-Irelands and six All-Stars, Pádraic will go down as one of the county’s greatest ever hurlers.

Ronan Maher (Tipperary): Paudie’s brother Ronan has two All-Irelands and two All-Stars to his name and is still only 25. An exceptional talent.

Pete Finnerty

Pete Finnerty (Galway): A man of granite, the Mullagh man was a bulwark at the famed half-back line of the 1980s. He won back-to-back All-Irelands and five All-Stars.

Mick Gill (Galway/Dublin): Between his native Galway and Dublin where he worked for a time, Gill claimed four Leinster titles and three All-Irelands, the first Galway man to win three.

Garrett Howard (Limerick/Dublin): From Limerick to Tipperary to Dublin, Croom-born Howard graced the fields in the 1920s and 30s, winning five All-Irelands and eight provincial medals between Leinster and Munster.

Frank Cummins

Frank Cummins (Kilkenny): No other player has won eight All-Ireland SHC medals playing in the one position. Cummins was also hurler of the year in 1983.

Ollie Baker (Clare): A prominent figure in the pioneering Clare team under Ger Loughnane in the 1990s, Baker won two Celtic Crosses and two All-Stars.

Mossie Walsh (Waterford): Walsh became Waterford’s second ever All-Star in 1980 for his performances in midfield. After great service to the county in the 1970s, it was a deserving award.

Joachim Kelly (Offaly): Seven Leinster SHC medals and two All-Irelands was a handsome return for the Lusmagh man. For almost 20 seasons, he lined out for the Faithful County.

Jerry O’Connor (Cork): Hurler of the year in 2005, the Newtownshandrum speedster’s engine was so vital in Cork’s last couple of All-Ireland SHC successes.

Eddie Brennan

Eddie Brennan (Kilkenny): You could pick him in either corner but Eddie’s favourite would be top of the right. Eight All-Ireland medals, four All-Stars... one of the best.

Noel Casey (Clare): The dangerman at the edge of the square when Clare were winning league titles in the late 1970s and he was an All-Star in 1978.

Seamus Quaid (Limerick/Wexford): Tragically killed while on duty in Callan in 1980, Castlemahon man Quaid was on Wexford’s 1960 All-Ireland winning team.

Honorable mentions: Pat McInerney (Clare/Dublin); John Twomey (Dublin); Seamus McIntyre (Kerry); Denis Byrne (Kilkenny/Tipperary); Mattie Power (Kilkenny/Dublin); Jim O’Regan (Offaly/Dublin/Cork); Brian Begley (Limerick); Conor Gleeson, Joe Hayes, David Kennedy, Conor O’Brien (all Tipperary); Peter Queally (Waterford).

GAA’s Greatest Garda Hurling Team (1922-2005):

Ken Hogan (Tipperary); Brian Murphy (Cork), Pat McInerney (Clare/Dublin), John Mitchell (Wexford); Pete Finnerty (Galway), Mick Gill (Galway/Dublin), Garrett Howard (Limerick/Dublin); Frank Cummins (Kilkenny), Ollie Baker (Clare); Mossie Walsh (Waterford), Joachim Kelly (Offaly), Seamus Quaid (Limerick/Wexford); Mattie Power (Kilkenny/Dublin), Noel Casey (Clare), Eddie Brennan (Kilkenny).

Irish Examiner’s Greatest Garda Football Team

John Kerins

John Kerins (Cork): Sadly passed away at the age of 39 in 2001, the St Finbarr’s man was an exceptional goalkeeper in Billy Morgan’s golden era, winning two All-Irelands and two All-Stars.

Paddy O’Driscoll (Cork): Recognised as one of the finest Cork defenders, O’Driscoll would also be a shoo-in in the greatest team of players never to win an All-Ireland.

Paddy Prendergast (Mayo): The Kerry-based two-time All-Ireland winner is the only surviving member of the last Mayo team to lift the Sam Maguire Cup 70 years ago.

Tom O’Sullivan (Kerry): A five-time All-Ireland SFC winner and one of the great big-game players, the speedy Rathmore man also picked up two All-Stars.

Páidí Ó Sé (Kerry): The late Kerry legend, who spent four years stationed in Limerick, is the most decorated player in this 15 with eight All-Ireland SFC medals.

Paul Russell (Kerry): A six-time All-Ireland SFC winner, his first coming in 1924, the Dr Crokes man won Railway Cups with Munster and Leinster and played championship football in eight counties.

Aidan O'Mahony

Aidan O’Mahony (Kerry): In a 13-year senior career with Kerry, O’Mahony claimed five Celtic Crosses and two All-Stars.

Paddy Kennedy (Kerry): Captain of the 1946 All-Ireland winning team, the Annascaul man won another four and would be classed as one of the great Kingdom midfielders.

Kevin Walsh (Galway): The two-time All-Ireland winner was a force of nature in those 1998 and 2001 victories for the Tribesmen and also claimed three All-Stars.

Pat Griffin (Kerry): Hailed as one of the best footballers of his generation, the Glenbeigh-Glencar man attained All-Irelands in 1969 and ‘70.

Mick Higgins (Cavan): One of the stars of Cavan’s glittering generation of footballers, New York-born Higgins won three All-Irelands and seven Ulster titles.

Matt Connor

Matt Connor (Offaly): His silky skills are still hailed to this day and rightly so such was his grace with ball in hand. The 1982 All-Ireland winner also picked up three All-Stars.

John McCarthy (Dublin): Along with Rathmore duo O’Mahony and O’Sullivan, the Ballymun Kickhams and three-time All-Ireland winner has the distinction of playing in six consecutive All-Ireland finals.

Tom Langan (Mayo): Chosen in the Gaelic football team of the 20th century, the Ballycastle man’s eye for goal was integral to Mayo’s championship successes in 1950 and ‘51.

John Egan

John Egan (Kerry): “I can’t say he was the best (inside forward) but I can say there was no-one better,” said Mick O’Dwyer of the late six-time All-Ireland and five-time All-Star winner.

Honorable mentions: Brendan Murphy (Carlow); Phil “The Gunner” Brady, Jim Smith (Cavan); Enda Coughlan (Clare); Tony Davis, Paddy Harrington, James Masters, Kevin O’Dwyer, Eric Ryan (all Cork); Seamus Bonner (Donegal); Dermot Deasy, Jack Sheedy (both Dublin); Frank Ivers (Galway); Johnny Crowley, Tim O’Donnell, Declan O’Keeffe (all Kerry), Eamonn Callaghan, Larry Stanley (both Kildare); Emlyn Mulligan (Leitrim); Seánie Buckley, Stephen Kelly (both Limerick); Aaron Hoey, Seamus O’Donnell (both Louth); Colm Boyle, Johnny Carey, David Clarke (all Mayo); Cathal Sheridan (Meath); Bill Carlos, Fergal O’Donnell (both Roscommon); Denis Glennon (Westmeath).

GAA’s Greatest Garda Football Team (1922-2005): John Kearns (Cork); Páidí Ó Sé (Kerry), Paddy Prendergast (Mayo), Paddy O’Driscoll (Cork); Paul Russell (Kerry), Bill Carlos (Roscommon), Tony Davis (Cork); Paddy Kennedy (Kerry), Larry Stanley (Kildare); Pat Griffin (Kerry), Mick Higgins (Cavan), Matt Connor (Offaly); John McCarthy (Dublin), Tom Langan (Mayo), John Egan (Kerry).