Reports: Two Clare hurlers isolating after being deemed close contacts to Wexford Covid case

The contacts are arising from last week's National League clash with Wexford
The contacts are arising from last week's National League clash with Wexford

Fri, 21 May, 2021 - 17:01

Two members of the Clare senior hurling panel are isolating after being deemed as close contacts of positive Covid-19 cases, it is being reported.

The contacts are arising from last week's National League clash with Wexford after which the Leinster county subsequently had two players test positive for the virus.

The Clare players were informed by the HSE that they had been listed as close contacts by the Wexford camp, Clare FM report.

Both players in question are waiting on the results of their Covid tests.

The Banner travel to Portlaoise on Sunday for the Allianz League clash with Laois.

