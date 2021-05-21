Times, TV details, team news, and predictions: All you need to know ahead of this weekend's hurling league games

SATURDAY

Allianz Hurling League, Round 3.

Division 1, Group A.

Tipperary v Galway, Semple Stadium, 1.30pm (J. Keenan, Wicklow) Live TG4.

Galway have won the pair’s last three fixtures with Tipperary last League win over the Tribesmen coming in 2015 league. Tipperary’s battling instincts have been on show thus far but little else. Galway to keep their 100% record going.

Verdict: Galway.

Division 1, Group B.

Dublin v Antrim, Parnell Park, 5pm (S. Cleere, Kilkenny) Live GAAGO.

If this wasn’t Antrim’s third game in 13 days they would stand a better chance of picking up a second win and thus securing top-flight status. Dublin’s well is deeper and that will prove the difference given the rigours of recent weeks.

Verdict: Dublin.

Division 3A, Round 2.

Longford v Tyrone, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2pm (M. Kennedy, Tipperary).

Verdict: Tyrone.

Sligo v Armagh, Markievicz Park, 2pm (A. Kelly, Galway).

Verdict: Armagh.

SUNDAY

Allianz Hurling League, Round 3.

Division 1, Group A.

Cork v Westmeath, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3pm (T. Walsh, Waterford) Live GAAGO.

A slight breather for Cork who will be able to rest some of their leading players. Westmeath’s performance against Waterford was a fillip after being crushed by Galway but their resources will be stretched with this third game in as many weekends. Cork will hunt for goals as they have been doing throughout this campaign.

Verdict: Cork.

Waterford v Limerick, Walsh Park, 3.45pm (P. O’Dwyer, Carlow) Live TG4.

Neither team have started the league as they would have wished but John Kiely or Liam Cahill do not appear overly concerned (even if the former has raised the issue of refereeing). Based on the first two weekends, Limerick look like they can turn it on quicker than Waterford who still have defensive issues to iron out.

Verdict: Limerick.

Division 1. Group B.

Kilkenny v Wexford, UPMC Nowlan Park, 2pm (C. Lyons, Cork) Live Sport TG4 YouTube.

This is a game that has increased importance for the hosts given their poor record against The Model County since Davy Fitzgerald took over. Brian Cody will also hope that the Cats’ new formula of playing through the lines will be tested by a tactically astute team like Wexford but the visitors may have one eye on a potential Leinster semi-final date with Kilkenny.

Verdict: Kilkenny.

Laois v Clare, MW Hire O’Moore Park, 3pm (P. Murphy, Carlow) Live GAAGO.

Two teams looking for the first win of their campaign, Clare returning to Portlaoise for the first time since their convincing qualifier win over Wexford last November. Brian Lohan will expect his charges to show the ruthlessness they so dearly lacked in the recent defeats to Antrim and Laois. Laois are still on a fact-finding mission.

Verdict: Clare.

Division 2A.

Kerry v Meath, Austin Stack Park, 1pm (S. Hynes, Galway).

Riddled with injuries, Kerry were no match for Offaly last weekend and some of those issues persist. Meath should make this more competitive than the five-point defeat in Trim last year.

Verdict: Draw.

Carlow v Offaly, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2pm (T. Gleeson, Dublin).

Even at this relatively early stage, Michael Fennelly will appreciate that a win here will go a long towards securing Offaly promotion. Carlow are smarting after a defeat to Down and need to win to keep their hopes of Division 1 hurling alive.

Verdict: Offaly.

Wicklow v Down, Aughrim, 2pm (C. Mooney, Dublin).

The visitors can build on the win over Carlow.

Verdict: Down.

Division 2B.

Donegal v Mayo, O’Donnell Park 2pm (K. Parke, Antrim).

The visitors are a different proposition this year and can stretch their winning run to three games.

Verdict: Mayo.

Kildare v Derry, Manguard Plus Hawkfield, 4pm (K. Jordan, Tipperary).

Mayo may top the division but only have played one more game than Kildare who beat Donegal with ease.

Verdict: Kildare.

Division 3B, Round 2.

Louth v Cavan, Darver, 2pm (G. McGrath, Wexford).

Verdict: Louth.

Fermanagh v Leitrim, Brewster Park 2pm (K. Brady, Louth).

Verdict: Leitrim.

Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues.

Division 1, Group 1.

Clare v Limerick, 4:30pm, Fr McNamara Park (J. Heffernan, Wexford).

Clare’s five-point defeat to All-Ireland champions Galway showed promise in the opening half when they scored three goals. That outing, combined with home advantage, can serve them well as Limerick make their opening bow.

Verdict: Clare.

Division 1, Group 2.

Tipperary v Waterford, Clonmel Commercials GFC 2pm (J. McDonagh (Galway).

Tipperary’s porous defence against Cork will give Waterford hope here. But the home side’s superior firepower should see them bounce back from that opening loss.

Verdict: Tipperary.

Division 1, Group 3.

Dublin v Offaly, O’Toole Park 2:30pm (O. Elliott, Antrim).

Kilkenny might have appeared sluggish in seeing off Dublin in Callan on opening weekend but the visitors played their part in making life difficult for them. They can dismiss Offaly in Crumlin.

Verdict: Dublin.