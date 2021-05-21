Former All-Star Emma Spillane back in Cork team; Ireland rugby star Hannah Tyrell on Dublin panel

Cork manager Ephie Fitzgerald has named nine of the team that started in last December’s All-Ireland final for Friday evening’s Lidl NFL Division 1B opener against Tipperary at Páirc Uí Chaoimh (7.30pm, live on TG4).

The Munster rivals meet in a Championship dress rehersal after being pulled out of the hat together for the forthcoming All-Ireland Championship.

Former All-Star defender Emma Spillane back in the fold after a year out, while goalkeeper Martina O’Brien will captain the Rebelettes.

Star forward Aishling Moloney will lead Tipperary, managed by 1991 All-Ireland SHC winning captain Declan Carr, into battle.

Dublin manager Mick Bohan has named seven of his All-Ireland-winning team for Sunday’s Division 1B game against Waterford at Parnell Park (2pm).

Martha Byrne, Aoife Kane, Leah Caffrey, Siobhan McGrath, Jennifer Dunne, Lyndsey Davey, and captain Sinead Aherne all started against Cork as Dublin claimed a fourth successive All-Ireland crown – and they’ll line out from the start against the Déise in what is another Championship dress rehearsal.

Last evening’s draw pitted Dublin and Waterford together in the same pool for a third successive year but before all of that, both counties will look to make an impact in the League.

Goalkeeper Abby Sheils is named between the sticks for a Dublin senior debut, rugby international Hannah Tyrell is named on the bench, while hockey international Sinéad Loughran is another notable inclusion among the list of replacements.

Visitors Waterford have dead-ball specialist Maria Delahunty back in the fold, with Ballymacarbry’s Mairead Wall named as captain.

The TG4 cameras switch focus to Elvery’s MacHale Park in Castlebar tomorrow evening (7.30pm) for another provincial derby, as old rivals Mayo and Galway go head to head.

Former All-Star Fiona McHale, who’s been absent since 2018, is back at midfield for Mayo, as new boss Michael Moyles gears up for his first game in charge.

Éilis Ronayne is named as captain for this all-Connacht clash, as Mairead Seoighe skippers visitors Galway for this Division 1A tussle.

Also on Sunday, and in Division 1A, Donegal welcome Westmeath to Ballybofey.

Maxi Curran’s hosts have Niamh McLaughlin as captain, while visitors Westmeath, the 2020 All-Ireland intermediate finalists, have named their captain, Fiona Claffey, in attack.

Cork (v Tipperary): M O’Brien (capt.); S Kelly, R Phelan, E Spillane; E O’Shea, A Kelleher, M Duggan; M O’Callaghan, S Hayes; O Finn, C O’Sullivan, H Looney; S O’Leary, B O’Sullivan, E Cleary.

Tipperary (v Cork): L Fitzpatrick; L Spillane, M Curley, E Cronin; R Daly, C Kennedy, E Kelly; A.R. Kennedy, E Fitzpatrick; E Carroll, E Morrissey, A Moloney (capt.); C O’Dwyer, A Delaney, M Creedon.

Galway (v Mayo): D Gower; S Brennan, S Lynch, S Molloy; K Geraghty, N Ward, C Cooney; A Davoren, M Glynn; O Divilly, M Seoighe (capt.), L Coen; E Noone, A Trill, K Slevin.

Mayo (v Galway): L Brennan; O Conlon, K Sullivan, T O’Connor; E Ronayne (capt.), C McManamon, E Brennan; F McHale, M McHale; N Kelly, S Howley, S Cafferky; M Reilly, D Doherty, L Cafferky.

Dublin (v Waterford): A Sheils; O Nolan, L Caffrey, O Carey; M Byrne, A Kane, L Collins; L McGinley, D Murphy; J Dunne, S McGrath, L Davey; N Hetherton, S Killeen, S Aherne (capt.).

Waterford (v Dublin): M Foran; A Mullaney, L Mulcahy, R Casey; C Fennell, K McGrath, M Wall (capt.); C McGrath, E Murray; R Tobin, A Wall, K Hogan; E Fennell, M Delahunty, K Murray.

Donegal (v Westmeath): A McColgan; N Carr, E McGinley, E Gallagher; A.M. Logue, M Ryan, A Boyle Carr; K Herron, S Twohig; B McLaughlin, N McLaughlin (capt.), N Boyle; N Hegarty, K Guthrie, G McLaughlin.

Westmeath (v Donegal): S Byrne; N Spellman, J Rogers, E Kelly; R Dillon, A Brady, T Fagan; V Carr, T Dillon; F Claffey (capt.), L Archibold, A Jones; L McCartan, K Hegarty, S Dillon.