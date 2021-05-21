Former All-Star Emma Spillane back in Cork team; Ireland rugby star Hannah Tyrell on Dublin panel

Former All-Star Emma Spillane back in Cork team; Ireland rugby star Hannah Tyrell on Dublin panel

Cork's Emma Spillane in action against Monaghan in 2018. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Fri, 21 May, 2021 - 12:24
Jackie Cahill

Cork manager Ephie Fitzgerald has named nine of the team that started in last December’s All-Ireland final for Friday evening’s Lidl NFL Division 1B opener against Tipperary at Páirc Uí Chaoimh (7.30pm, live on TG4).

The Munster rivals meet in a Championship dress rehersal after being pulled out of the hat together for the forthcoming All-Ireland Championship.

Former All-Star defender Emma Spillane back in the fold after a year out, while goalkeeper Martina O’Brien will captain the Rebelettes.

Star forward Aishling Moloney will lead Tipperary, managed by 1991 All-Ireland SHC winning captain Declan Carr, into battle.

Dublin manager Mick Bohan has named seven of his All-Ireland-winning team for Sunday’s Division 1B game against Waterford at Parnell Park (2pm).

Martha Byrne, Aoife Kane, Leah Caffrey, Siobhan McGrath, Jennifer Dunne, Lyndsey Davey, and captain Sinead Aherne all started against Cork as Dublin claimed a fourth successive All-Ireland crown – and they’ll line out from the start against the Déise in what is another Championship dress rehearsal.

Last evening’s draw pitted Dublin and Waterford together in the same pool for a third successive year but before all of that, both counties will look to make an impact in the League.

Goalkeeper Abby Sheils is named between the sticks for a Dublin senior debut, rugby international Hannah Tyrell is named on the bench, while hockey international Sinéad Loughran is another notable inclusion among the list of replacements.

Visitors Waterford have dead-ball specialist Maria Delahunty back in the fold, with Ballymacarbry’s Mairead Wall named as captain.

The TG4 cameras switch focus to Elvery’s MacHale Park in Castlebar tomorrow evening (7.30pm) for another provincial derby, as old rivals Mayo and Galway go head to head.

Former All-Star Fiona McHale, who’s been absent since 2018, is back at midfield for Mayo, as new boss Michael Moyles gears up for his first game in charge.

Éilis Ronayne is named as captain for this all-Connacht clash, as Mairead Seoighe skippers visitors Galway for this Division 1A tussle.

Also on Sunday, and in Division 1A, Donegal welcome Westmeath to Ballybofey.

Maxi Curran’s hosts have Niamh McLaughlin as captain, while visitors Westmeath, the 2020 All-Ireland intermediate finalists, have named their captain, Fiona Claffey, in attack.

Cork (v Tipperary): M O’Brien (capt.); S Kelly, R Phelan, E Spillane; E O’Shea, A Kelleher, M Duggan; M O’Callaghan, S Hayes; O Finn, C O’Sullivan, H Looney; S O’Leary, B O’Sullivan, E Cleary.

Tipperary (v Cork): L Fitzpatrick; L Spillane, M Curley, E Cronin; R Daly, C Kennedy, E Kelly; A.R. Kennedy, E Fitzpatrick; E Carroll, E Morrissey, A Moloney (capt.); C O’Dwyer, A Delaney, M Creedon.

Galway (v Mayo): D Gower; S Brennan, S Lynch, S Molloy; K Geraghty, N Ward, C Cooney; A Davoren, M Glynn; O Divilly, M Seoighe (capt.), L Coen; E Noone, A Trill, K Slevin.

Mayo (v Galway): L Brennan; O Conlon, K Sullivan, T O’Connor; E Ronayne (capt.), C McManamon, E Brennan; F McHale, M McHale; N Kelly, S Howley, S Cafferky; M Reilly, D Doherty, L Cafferky.

Dublin (v Waterford): A Sheils; O Nolan, L Caffrey, O Carey; M Byrne, A Kane, L Collins; L McGinley, D Murphy; J Dunne, S McGrath, L Davey; N Hetherton, S Killeen, S Aherne (capt.).

Waterford (v Dublin): M Foran; A Mullaney, L Mulcahy, R Casey; C Fennell, K McGrath, M Wall (capt.); C McGrath, E Murray; R Tobin, A Wall, K Hogan; E Fennell, M Delahunty, K Murray.

Donegal (v Westmeath): A McColgan; N Carr, E McGinley, E Gallagher; A.M. Logue, M Ryan, A Boyle Carr; K Herron, S Twohig; B McLaughlin, N McLaughlin (capt.), N Boyle; N Hegarty, K Guthrie, G McLaughlin.

Westmeath (v Donegal): S Byrne; N Spellman, J Rogers, E Kelly; R Dillon, A Brady, T Fagan; V Carr, T Dillon; F Claffey (capt.), L Archibold, A Jones; L McCartan, K Hegarty, S Dillon.

More in this section

Cork v Kildare - Allianz Football League Division 2 South Round 1 Cork's Brian Hartnett hit with two-match ban
Galway v Limerick - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A Round 2 Joe Canning named at midfield as Galway make nine changes for Tipp challenge 
Cork v Tyrone - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Group 2 Phase 2 Luke Connolly to start as Cork footballers make three changes for trip to Laois
#ladies football#cork gaa#women’s sport
Dublin v Mayo - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final

Tom Parsons appointed as new GPA chief executive

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices