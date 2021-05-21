Cork's Brian Hartnett hit with two-match ban

Cork footballer Brian Hartnett will miss the county's remaining group games in Division 2 South after being slapped with a two-match suspension.
Hartnett's two-match ban is for an off-the-ball striking offence on Kildare's David Hyland in second-half injury time of last Saturday's Division 2 League fixture.
Hartnett received a straight red card from referee Maurice Deegan in Thurles and was informed during the week he was being hit with a two-match suspension.
The ban means the 2019 All-Ireland U20 winner will miss this Saturday's League fixture away to Laois and next weekend's game against Clare.