Cork's Brian Hartnett hit with two-match ban

Hartnett's two-match ban is for an off-the-ball striking offence on Kildare's David Hyland
Cork's Brian Hartnett in action against Fergal Conway of Kildare at Semple Stadium. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Fri, 21 May, 2021 - 11:06
Eoghan Cormican

Cork footballer Brian Hartnett will miss the county's remaining group games in Division 2 South after being slapped with a two-match suspension.

Hartnett's two-match ban is for an off-the-ball striking offence on Kildare's David Hyland in second-half injury time of last Saturday's Division 2 League fixture.

Hartnett received a straight red card from referee Maurice Deegan in Thurles and was informed during the week he was being hit with a two-match suspension.

The ban means the 2019 All-Ireland U20 winner will miss this Saturday's League fixture away to Laois and next weekend's game against Clare.

