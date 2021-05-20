Luke Connolly to start as Cork footballers make three changes for trip to Laois

Cork football manager Ronan McCarthy has made three changes to his starting team for Saturday’s Division 2 League fixture away to Laois.
Kevin O’Donovan and Ciaran Sheehan, both of whom were used off the bench in the defeat to Kildare last Saturday, are promoted to the starting team this weekend.
The third change is the inclusion of the returning Luke Connolly, the Nemo Rangers forward missed the county’s League opener because of injury.
The three players to lose out are Colm O’Callaghan, Cathail O’Mahony, and Brian Hurley. The latter departed the Kildare defeat five minutes into the second-half after a heavy collision with Kevin Feely.
Hurley’s Castlehaven clubmate Mark Collins, who was another to miss the Kildare game because of injury, is listed among the subs.
M Martin; S Powter, D O’Mahony, K Flahive; K O’Donovan, S Meehan, M Taylor; I Maguire, P Walsh; S White, R Deane, K O’Driscoll; J O’Rourke, C Sheehan, L Connolly.
A Casey, S Ryan, P Ring, C Kiely, T Corkery, S Forde, C O'Callaghan, M Collins, D Gore, B Murphy, D Dineen.