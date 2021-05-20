'Some days they go over for you': Eoin Cleary point from sideline becomes viral hit

As social media sensations and highlights reels go, there’s a back catalogue of landmark sideline points that’s headed up by Maurice Fitzgerald’s famous kick against Dublin 20 years ago, while also included are more recent efforts by Seanie O’Shea against Tyrone and Monaghan and Conor Sweeney’s last-minute equaliser against Limerick in the 2020 Munster Championship.

Clare’s Eoin Cleary was added to the growing list on Sunday, with his left-footed effort into the town end goal in Cusack Park against Laois proving a huge hit internet hit as competitive inter-county football returned for the first time since last December.

The point was the highlight of a man-of-the-match performance from the Miltown Malbay sharp-shooter in Clare’s impressive seven-point victory over the Midlanders that tees them up for Sunday’s second-round clash against Kildare.

“Some days they go over for you and some days they don’t,” says Cleary, who was back on the beat as a member of the Garda Siochána in Limerick the day after this inter-county return.

“Colm (Collins) encourages us — if we’re feeling confident and if we feel it’s a good shooting position we take the shot. The fact that he gives us the encouragement to take those shots gives us the opportunity to have a go if the option is on, so I decided to go for it and lucky enough it went over”.

The result was the perfect 10 points for Cleary to start the campaign in what is Clare’s fifth successive year operating in Division 2 after they moved into the top half of league football in 2016 with a Division 3 final success over Kildare at Croke Park.

“It’s great to be back playing,” he says. “If you’re lucky enough to be on a county panel, these are the people you are meeting six months every year. We are delighted to have the football back, even from a social aspect to meet lads that you’re used to be with every year. And to get off to a good start is great for the team.

“Every team will find out more as the games go on. With the lack of preparation that every team has been accustomed to, it’s going to be difficult to tell how a team is going until round three or four and then you have championship coming up straight away. At the same time, everyone is on a level playing field and we just have to get on with it. It’s great to have it; we’re very lucky to have it.”

Cleary is now one of the most senior members of the panel and is enthused by the wellspring of talent coming through the underage ranks as the management turn to youth following the retirements of stalwarts such as former captains Gary Brennan and Gordon Kelly.

“No matter how much service someone has on a county panel, if lads are showing well in training and in training matches Colm will give them a chance,” says Cleary. “It has been proven in every league and championship season, there are always one or two new guys who have been given a chance. It’s the same this year. If Colm sees something in them they’ll get a chance.

“We are looking to maintain a level of consistency in our performances from here on in. Every game is going to be like a final. The game against Kildare is one of those games. Everyone wants to get into those two top positions. Every team in Division 2 is evenly matched and there’s nothing between the teams. If you don’t have a good performance on any given Saturday or Sunday, you will be punished.

“Kildare are a fine side. We know it’s going to be a tough challenge but we are looking forward to it. We have a lot of young guys in the panel who are chomping at the bit in training and guys who are dying for minutes on the pitch. All of them will be looking to get game time at the weekend and that’s what you want on any county panel in any given year.

“We need to go up to Newbridge on and put in a performance that we hope will get two points. It’s a nice position to be in.”