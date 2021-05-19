Two Wexford hurlers test positive for Covid-19

It is not yet known if it will affect Sunday's clash with Kilkenny.
Wed, 19 May, 2021 - 15:21
Brendan Furlong

Two Wexford senior hurlers have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of their Allianz National Hurling League game with Kilkenny on Sunday.

The two players concerned took part in Wexford's victory over Clare in Cusack Park, Ennis at the weekend but there is no confirmation as to whether the players concerned had undertaken tests prior to the game.

County chairman, Micheal Martin, speaking on South East radio, confirmed that two players have tested positive and they were following the HSE protocols.

“I don’t think we’re overly concerned beyond that at this moment in time,” Martin said.

"This is probably something we’re going to have to get used to throughout the summer. As society opens up, there will be isolated cases and I’m led to believe there were a number of counties last week in the lead-up to matches who had isolated cases."

"We will encourage all players to err on the side of caution, to be tested, so that we have a clearer picture of where things are at. That’s just to be cautious about it.”

Two clubs, Shelmaliers and Faythe Harriers, last week stood down all club activity over Covid-19 concerns, while earlier this week they were joined by St Martin's after one of their players returned a positive test.

Meanwhile, owing to the involvement of the two players in last Sunday's Clare game, the entire senior hurling panel undertook a Covid test at the testing centre in Wexford town on Tuesday evening.

It is understood that the two positive cases did not occur within the squad, but were the result of isolated incidents. Wexford are following protocols at the moment, but it is not yet known if the squad will have the isolate as a result of the positive testing of two players who were part of the weekend squad, or if it will come under the close contacts guidelines.

