Gavin O’Donovan appointed as Wexford GAA CEO

The Buffers Alley clubman joins Wexford GAA from Innovate where he was chief financial officer
Gavin O'Donovan appointed as Wexford GAA CEO
Wed, 19 May, 2021 - 11:41
Eoghan Cormican

Gavin O’Donovan is the new CEO/Operations manager of Wexford GAA.

The Buffers Alley clubman joins Wexford GAA from Innovate where he was chief financial officer.

“Gavin will be responsible for working with the county executive to develop the vision and strategies of the GAA within the county and for implementing short and long-term plans to achieve the Association’s goals,” said Wexford county board chairperson Micheál Martin.

“He will provide direction and leadership to management and staff and oversee the ongoing effective development of Wexford GAA.” 

O’Donovan succeeds Gearóid Devitt who vacated the position of county board secretary/CEO earlier this year.

