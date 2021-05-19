Aishling Sheridan: Expanded AFLW will lead to more Irish girls heading Down Under

Cavan and Collingwood player Aishling Sheridan has predicted that the level of recruitment of Irish players will increase in the coming seasons as the AFLW expands in size.

Sheridan enjoyed a strong campaign with Collingwood who reached the preliminary finals in April of what was the fifth ever AFLW season.

A total of 14 teams participated in the competition with an agreement to increase that to 18 by 2023, meaning fresh opportunities for talented Irish players who fancy the challenge. The next AFLW season is scheduled to begin this December with four new clubs — Essendon, Hawthorn, Port Adelaide and Sydney — expected to join the current 14 in time for the 2022/2023 season.

Sheridan, one of 14 Irish players contracted to AFLW clubs for the 2021 season, will return again to the Pies next season.

“With four new teams coming on that means that 30 new players will be needed for each team and then there might be older players on each team that only have another year or two left,” said Sheridan. “I imagine in the next two or three years there will be a good few Irish looked at to go over. I’m sure they will go over. That’s their decision but they’ll have to take into account season changes and how that will impact their Gaelic football season. If it doesn’t impact then I imagine another one or two will be going over alright.

“Next season is starting a lot earlier although they’ve not announced any official dates. They’re hoping to get the first game off around early December whereas last season it was late January so it’s a full two months earlier.”

Tipperary’s Orla O’Dwyer was a recent Grand Final winner with Brisbane having previously overcome a Collingwood team including Sheridan and Mayo’s Sarah Rowe by four points in the preliminary finals.

“If you take two years ago, Collingwood were bottom of the table so the progression we’ve made in recent years has been phenomenal,” said Sheridan. “Looking back on my season, I’m definitely happy with it.”

Sheridan returns to Gaelic football duty with Cavan on Sunday against Monaghan in Division 2B of the Lidl NFL. “I’m not going to lie, the transition (back to Gaelic football) has been a bit difficult,. Last year when I came from Australia I had a full 10 or 12-week lockdown to prepare myself whereas I only had the 10 or 14 days this time.

I’ve been doing my own extra bits every day to just get comfortable on the ball. Self confidence is a big thing so just even getting more time holding the round ball as opposed to an oval ball, that can make a massive difference.

- It’s been confirmed that on top of the 10 Lidl NFL games that TG4 are already committed to broadcasting this season, a further 50 games will be streamed live on the dedicated Lidl NFL platform