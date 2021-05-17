No Dessie Farrell, no problem as Dublin make light of manager's absence

No Dessie Farrell, no problem. It was business as usual for the Dubs yesterday, even without the presence of a manager serving a suspension earned for THAT training sessions held in breach of Covid-19 guidelines.

Mick Galvin has made the temporary shift up from selector to manager for the duration of the league campaign and a nine-point win in Roscommon suggests the All-Ireland champions have ne’er missed a beat because of it.

“It’s a very player-driven group we have here, and a great management team, so it’s kind of been business as usual,” said Galvin. “Yes, we miss Dessie around the place but I’m in contact with Dessie four or five times a day all my life so no change.”

Farrell’s wasn’t the only face missing. Stephen Cluxton was among a number of senior men off duty. The plan is that Jonny Cooper and Brian Howard will be back for next week’s game against Kerry, although Dean Rock is unlikely to be fit.

Rock picked up an unspecified knock last week and will likely miss the game in Semple Stadium against a Kerry side that kicked off the league in style at home to Galway on Saturday.

This truncated league has its drawback but the opportunity to see the rivals face off in six days’ time, and six months on from an All-Ireland final in which they had been expected to meet, already looks too good to miss.

“They were exceptionally impressive, to be honest with you,” said Galvin. “Talk about hitting the ground running. They were spot-on, ready for action, and they look at championship pitch, to be honest. Historically a big game for Dublin, and we’re really looking forward to going down and seeing where we’re at.”