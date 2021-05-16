Down shock Carlow to boost promotion hopes

Down are suddenly right in the promotion mix in Division 2A of the Allianz Hurling League after they produced the shock of the day at Ballycran, edging out Carlow by 3-20 to 3-18.

An early goal for Chris Nolan put Carlow 1-5 to 0-1 in front early on, but Down rallied and led narrowly at the break thanks to an Eoghan Sands penalty goal. A straight red for James Doyle didn't help Carlow's case, but they kept battling and it was only late in the game when Down moved six points clear and looked comfortable.

That comfort disappeared when Jack Kavanagh batted the rebound to the net after Chris Nolan had a penalty save, and they could have snatched a win at the death but for a stunning save from Stephen Keith to deny Jack McCullagh.

Meath also bounced back from their first round defeat in fine style, prevailing by 0-20 to 0-11 against Wicklow at Aughrim.

Wicklow had their own demons to exorcise after failing to raise a gallop against Carlow last week and the home side did get off to a decent start, with Eoin McCormack and Andy O'Brien on the scoresheet - the latter was also denied a goal due to a fantastic save from Charlie Ennis in the Meath goal.

It wasn't until the 23rd minute that Meath took the lead but from then on they were the dominant side, and points from Padraig O'Hanrahan, Mark O'Sullivan and James Kelly gave them a double scores half-time lead, 0-10 to 0-5. That was how it continued, with Meath generally finding a way to knock over two points for every one registered by Wicklow until the end.

Mayo backed up last week's superb win over Derry with another good win in Division 2B, their flurry of scores in the closing minutes of the first half a crucial factor in their win at Dr. Hyde Park against Roscommon, 1-20 to 1-9.

Points from Keith Higgins (two), Kieran Kiely and Cathal Freeman, as well as frees from Gerard Kelly and Shane Boland turned a tense, 0-5 each encounter into an 0-11 to 0-5 lead for Mayo at half time. A goal from Roscommon's teenage corner forward Jack Lohan halved the gap after the break but that proved to be a brief respite. Keith Higgins scrambled a goal, Brian Morley and Corey Scahill (twice) pointed off the bench, as Roscommon failed to make any meaningful impression up front.

Earlier on Saturday afternoon Kildare opened their account for the year with a devastating display at St. Conleth's Park, racking up a 4-29 to 0-13 win over Donegal. Brian Byrne (0-11), James Burke (2-1) and Johnny Byrne (1-3) were all in good scoring form for the Lily Whites.

Traditional rivals Armagh and Tyrone got out to strong starts in Division 3A, Armagh the more impressive side of the two as they had 12 points to spare against an improving Longford side. They set their stall out with early goals from Stephen Keenan and Danny Magee, while Fiontán Donnelly posted 0-11 for the Orchard men in a 2-21 to 0-15 victory.

Monaghan threatened an upset at the three quarter mark in Omagh as they took a 2-11 to 0-16 lead into the water break, but the final quarter was one-sided however as Damien Casey fired in a penalty and Tyrone eased to a 1-25 to 2-13 win.

In Division 3B, Seán Kerrisk and Darren Geoghegan shot injury time points to secure a crucial 1-16 to 2-11 win over Leitrim at Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, while Brian Fitzgerald shot four incredible points on the spin in the closing minutes at Kingspan Breffni to salvage a draw for the home side, where it finished Cavan 1-19, Fermanagh 2-16.