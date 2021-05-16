Armagh make winning return to life in Division 1 against Monaghan

Allianz FL Division One North: Monaghan 1-12 Armagh 1-16

Armagh made a winning return to Division 1 of the Allianz National Football League after a nine-year wait against Monaghan in Enniskillen.

Armagh raced into a six-point lead after finding the net from a penalty with the first attack and they never trailed thereafter as they won this Ulster derby.

Armagh got off to a flying start as Stefan Campbell tucked away a penalty just a minute into the game before a brace of points by Rory Grugan and a Rian O’Neill ’45 doubled their lead to six. Monaghan urgently needed a lift and after Rory Beggan opened their account, debutant Seán Jones fired to the net to bring them within two.

Aaron Mulligan, Stephen O’Hanlon, and Mícheál Bannigan all added their names to the scoresheet for Monaghan during the second quarter but Aidan Forker arrived from deep to kick a brace of points for Armagh, either side of another Grugan free, to leave Kieran McGeeney’s side up by 1-6 to 1-5 at half-time.

Monaghan introduced Conor McManus for the second half and he quickly equalised, only for Grugan to respond. The scores began to flow at either end, with Monaghan drawing level on a few occasions through Mulligan, O’Hanlon, and McManus, but Armagh hitting back each time via Campbell, Oisín O’Neill, and Grugan.

A couple of well-taken scores by Mulligan kept Monaghan in touch but Conor Turbitt, Rian O’Neill, and Grugan nudged Armagh towards the finish line.

Bannigan made it a two-point game with Monaghan’s only score of the final quarter but Armagh shut up shop and Grugan kicked his seventh point before Rian O’Neill added the insurance score in added time.

Scorers for Monaghan: A. Mulligan (0-5, 3 frees); S. Jones (1-0); S. O’Hanlon (0-2); C. McManus (0-2, 1 free, 1 mark); M. Bannigan (0-2, 1 free); R. Beggan (0-1, free).

Scorers for Armagh: R. Grugan (0-7, 3 frees); S. Campbell (1-1, 1-0 pen); R. O’Neill (0-3, 1 ’45); A. Forker, C. Turbitt (0-2 each); O. O’Neill (0-1).

Monaghan: R. Beggan; K. Duffy, C. Boyle, R. Wylie (c); K. O’Connell, D. Ward, R.

McAnespie; N. Kearns, K. Lavelle; C. McCarthy, A. Mulligan, M. Bannigan; S. Jones, A. Woods, S. O’Hanlon.

Subs: D. Hughes for Kearns, C. McManus for McCarthy (both H-T); K. Hughes for Jones (46); F. Kelly for Lavelle (56); B. McBennett for Bannigan; K McMenamin for Boyle (both 68).

Armagh: B. Hughes; J. Morgan, C. Mackin, A. Forker; G. McCabe; A. McKay, R.

Kennedy; N. Grimley, R. O’Neill; J. Hall, C. O’Hanlon, J. Óg Burns; R. Grugan, S.

Campbell, O. O’Neill.

Subs: R. McQuillan for Burns, C. Turbitt for McCabe (both H-T); J. Duffy for Forker (56); P. Hughes for O’Hanlon (62).

Referee: C. Branagan (Down).