Colm Doyle goal for Offalybreaks Wicklow resolve

Allianz FL Div 3 South: Offaly 1-14, Wicklow 1-10

Wicklow's footballers followed the road of their hurlers to defeat, this time by Offaly in their Division 3 South Football League game at Aughrim on Sunday.

Offaly drew first blood with Ruairi McNamee's opening point after six minutes and established a 1-9 to 1-3 cushion by half-time.

Wicklow did wrest the advantage with a goal by corner-forward Eoin Darcy but after Podge O'Toole's follow-up point they didn't score again for 20 minutes.

Early on Offaly dominated midfield and were twice denied goals by courageous point-blank saves from Wicklow keeper Mark Jackson, who also converted two frees.

However, just before the break Offaly did find a chink in Wicklow's armour, opening the gap for wing back Colm Doyle to slide the ball to the net.

Play deteriorated on the changeover and the teams produced only a point each in the first 15 minutes, Andy Maher for Wicklow and Bill Carroll for Wicklow.

Both teams were reduced to 14 men in separate incidents, with Conor Byrne (Wicklow) and Cian Farrell picking up black cards.

Niall McNamee was introduced by Offaly after 13 minutes and scored two points as his side pulled away.

Scorers for Offaly: C Doyle (1-0); J Maher (0-3, 2 frees); B Allen (0-3), N McNamee (0-2); P Dunican (45), J Hayes, A Sullivan, B Carroll (f) C Farrell, S Horan (0-1 each)

Scorers for Wicklow: E Darcy (1-1); M Jackson (0-2 frees); D Healy (0-3); A Maher, P O'Toole, C Byrne M Kenny (0-1 each).

OFFALY: P Dunican, D Hogan, E Rigney, N Darby, C Doyle, K Moloney, J Hayes, P Cunningham, E Carroll, B Carroll, D Dempsey, A Sullivan, B Allen, J Maher, R McNamee.

Subs: N McNamee for J Maher, C Donohoe for C Doyle, C Farrell for B Farrell, S Horan for A Sullivan, J Bryant for j Hayes, C Stewart for D Dempsey

WICKLOW: M Jackson, N Devereux, J Snell, O Manning, A Maher, N Donnelly, D Devereux, P O'Toole, D Healy, D Fitzgerald, M Kenny, Conor Byrne, E Darcy, S Furlong, C McGee.

Subs: A Murphy for C McGee, P O'Connor for Murphy, J Sheerin for C Byrne, E Murtagh for J Snell,

Referee: Seamus Mulhare, Laois.